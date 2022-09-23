PER vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 2022, 2nd Semi-Final

Perak (PER) will take on Johor (JOH) in the second semi-final match of the Malaysia T20 2022 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (September 23). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the PER vs JOH Dream11 prediction.

Perak have been dominant in the league this season, winning five of their last five games. They finished first in the points table to qualify for the playoffs. They've been well served by players like Mohammad Afiq and Muhammad Amir Azim, who have both put in excellent performances. The team will be hoping to maintain their form in the crucial games.

Meanwhile, Johor are coming off a 34-run loss to SEL in their previous game before winning two in a row.

A thrilling game is expected with a spot in the final on the line.

PER vs JOH Match Details for Malaysia T20 2022

The second semi-final match of the Malaysia T20 2022 between Perak and Johor will be played on September 23 at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am IST.

Match: PER vs JOH, Malaysia T20 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final

Date & Time: September 23, 2022, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur

Live Streaming: Fancode

PER vs JOH, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Selangor Turf Club is pretty balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Since the average first-inning score at the venue is 170 runs, batting first should be considered.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 5

Matches Won by team bowling first: 0

Average 1st innings score: 170

Average 2nd innings score: 121

PER vs JOH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Perak: WWWWW

Johor: LWW

PER vs JOH Probable Playing XIs for Malaysia T20 2022

Perak Team News

No major injury news

Perak Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Amir Azim (c), Ahmad Akmal, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Aslam Khan, Mohamad Amin Hussain, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Noor Iskandar, Muhammad Syahmi, Norman Haigal Norhasri, Rahim Khan

Johor Team News

No major injury news.

Johor Probable Playing XI

Ammar Uzair Fakri (c&wk), Muhammad Afif Harith, Muhammad Aminuddin Zaki, Muhammad Amir Asyraf, Muhammad Zahin Mahdhir, Nur Arif Jumat, Saiful Hakimi Mehat, Shamsul Ikmal, Zulamry Bin Mohdin, Ahmad Syahmi Rozi, Hazig Haigal Idris

PER vs JOH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Norarif Bin Jumat (97 runs in three games, S.R : 97.14)

Norarif has had a good start, scoring 97 runs in three games. The team will expect him to continue his form as he looks to play a big innings in this crucial game.

Top Batter Pick

Muhamad Amir Azim (18 runs & six wickets in four matches, E.R: 7.83)

Amir has impressed a lot with his bowling in the death overs. He has scored 18 runs and has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 7.83 in four games. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rahim Khan Malik (95 runs & two wickets in four matches, Average: 47.50)

He seems to be in fantastic form with both the bat and the ball, having scored 95 runs and taken two wickets in this competition. He is placed ninth on the season's most-runs chart, and is a must-have in your PER vs JOH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Afiq (Eight wickets in five matches, Average: 8.12 )

He has been outstanding with the ball, taking eight wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.74. He could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

PER vs JOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Syahmi

He has scalped eight wickets and has the ability to score valuable runs in the middle order, making him an excellent captaincy option for the PER vs JOH Dream11 Fantasy team.

Ahmad Akmal

He has performed well with the ball in the Malaysia T20 2022 tournament. He could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, picking up seven wickets in five games, making him a must-have vice-captaincy pick for this outing.

5 must-picks with player stats for PER vs JOH Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Muhammad Amir Six wickets in five games Rahim Malik 95 runs in 5 games Aslam Khan 83 runs in five games Ahmed Akmal Seven wickets in five games Muhammad Aminuddin 72 runs in three game

PER vs JOH match expert tips 2nd Semi-final

Muhammad Haziq Aiman has been outstanding with the bat this season, scoring 107 runs at an impressive average of 35.66 to rank sixth in the most runs chart. So he could be a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

PER vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semi-final, Head To Head League

PER vs JOH Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Nur Arif Jumat

Batters: Muhamad Haziq, Amir Azim, Hakimi Bin

All-Rounders: Akmal Alif, Khan Mailk, Bin Shamsul, Zaki Bin

Bowlers: M Afiq, Haiqal Bin, Syahmi

PER vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semi-final, Grand League

PER vs JOH Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Nur Arif Jumat

Batters: Muhamad Haziq, Amir Azim, Hakimi Bin

All-Rounders: Akmal Alif, Khan Mailk, Bin Shamsul, Haiqal Norh

Bowlers: M Afiq, Haiqal Bin, Syahmi

