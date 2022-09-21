PER vs KEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20, Match 22

Perak (PER) will take on Kelantan (KEL) in the 22nd match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PER vs KEL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Perak are currently atop Group B, having won all four of their matches. They defeated Sarawak by 72 runs in their last game. Kelantan, on the other hand, are third in the standings, having won two out of their four matches. They lost their last fixture against Wilayah Persekutuan by 65 runs.

PER vs KEL Match Details, Sukan Malaysia T20

The 22nd match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 will be played on September 21 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match is set to take place at 7:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PER vs KEL, Sukan Malaysia T20, Match 22

Date and Time: 21st September, 2022, 7:00 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

PER vs KEL Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is a bowling-friendly one, which will primarily assist the pacers. The initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, so the batters will have to be patient and score freely later against the spinners. Two out of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by sides bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 100

Average second-innings score: 80

PER vs KEL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Perak: W-W-W-W

Kelantan: L-L-W-W

PER vs KEL probable playing 11s for today’s match

PER injury/team news

No major injury updates.

PER Probable Playing 11

Ammar Hazalan (WK), Muhammad Noor Iskandar, Muhammad Amir Azim, Aslam Khan Malik, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Rahim Khan Malik, Norman Haiqal Norhasri, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Syahmi Ismail, Mohamad Amin jaher Hussain.

KEL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KEL Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Hakim Harisan (WK), Muhammad Rahman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaime, Ahmad Iqraam-Hakim Akhir, Muhammad Aiman-Afiq Suhaimi, Ahmad Zaim-Asnawi Osman, Muhammad Ziyad Zainuddin, Muhammad Nuriskandar Effandi, Wan Muhamad Aqil-Hakimi Zawawi, Mohamad Shahriel-Aizat Norazmi, Muhammad Rahman Razali.

PER vs KEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ammar Hazalan (4 matches, 16 runs, Strike Rate: 266.67)

Hazalan is a reliable batter who can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps. He has scored 16 runs at a strike rate of 266.67 in four matches.

Top Batter pick

Muhammad Syaqir-Suhaime (4 matches, 22 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 59.46 and Economy Rate: 6.10)

Although Syaqir-Suhaime has underperformed with the bat, he has been brilliant on the bowling front. He has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 6.10 in four matches, while also scoring 22 runs.

Top All-rounder pick

Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal (4 matches, 18 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 72.00 and Economy Rate: 4.00)

Bin-Zainal has been consistent with his all-round performances in the tournament. He has scored 18 runs and also scalped six wickets in four outings for Perak.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Rahman Razali (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.00)

Razali could provide regular breakthroughs for Kelantan on Wednesday. He has struck six wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in four games.

PER vs KEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Amir Azim

Azim is the number one choice to lead your fantasy team on Wednesday as he can help you fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 65 runs while scalping six wickets in four matches.

Rahim Khan Malik

Malik is a top-class all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his team. He has scored 46 runs and picked up three wickets in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PER vs KEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Amir Azim 65 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal 18 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches Muhammad Rahman Razali 6 wickets in 4 matches Ahmad Zaim-Asnawi Osman 15 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches Muhammad Ziyad Zainuddin 5 wickets in 4 matches

PER vs KEL match expert tips

Muhammad Amir Azim could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the PER vs KEL match as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this PER vs KEL match, click here!

PER vs KEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head to Head League

PER vs KEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Hazalan

Batters: Muhammad Amir Azim (c), Muhammad Syaqir-Suhaime (vc), Muhammad Aiman-Afiq Suhaimi

All-rounders: Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Rahim Khan Malik, Ahmad Zaim-Asnawi Osman, Muhammad Ziyad Zainuddin

Bowlers: Muhammad Syahmi Ismail, Muhammad Rahman Razali, Wan Muhamad Aqil-Hakimi Zawawi

PER vs KEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

PER vs KEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Hakim Harisan

Batters: Muhammad Amir Azim (c), Aslam Khan Malik, Muhammad Syaqir-Suhaime

All-rounders: Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Rahim Khan Malik (vc), Ahmad Zaim-Asnawi Osman, Muhammad Ziyad Zainuddin

Bowlers: Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Rahman Razali, Wan Muhamad Aqil-Hakimi Zawawi

