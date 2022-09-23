PER vs WIP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20, Final

Perak (PER) will face Wilayah Persekutuan (WIP) in the final of the Sukan Malaysia T20 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PER vs WIP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Perak and Wilayah Persekutuan have been extremely successful during the league phase. Perak finished atop the table with 10 points after winning all five of their matches. Perak defeated Johar by nine wickets in the semis and will start as favorites in the final.

Wilayah Persekutuan, meanwhile, finished third in the standings. They won four out of their five games, losing only to Perak. Wilayah had eight points and are currently on a three-match winning run, including a massive 48-run triumph over Selangor in the semi-finals.

PER vs WIP Match Details, Sukan Malaysia T20

The final of the Sukan Malaysia T20 will be played on September 24 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PER vs WIP, Sukan Malaysia T20, Final

Date and Time: 24th September, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PER vs WIP Pitch Report

The track at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi generally favors the bowlers in this format. Batters have struggled to play their shots here, with most matches being low-scoring affairs.

Last 5 matches (this competition)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 132.2

Average second-innings score: 72

PER vs WIP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Perak: W-W-W-W-W

Wilayah Persekutuan: W-W-W-L-W

PER vs WIP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Perak injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Perak Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Amir Azim (C), Aslam Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, Ammar Hazalan, Muhammad Noor Iskandar, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Norman Haiqal Norhasri, Amin jaher Hussain, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Faiq Abu Bakar.

Wilayah Persekutuan injury/team news.

No major injury updates.

Wilayah Persekutuan Probable Playing 11

Virandeep Singh (C), Ahmad Arif Salman, Anandbir Singh Parmar, Arjoon Thillainathan, Praveen Surendran, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Sharveen Surendran, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratnam, Vejay Sivanathan, Xavier Ariam Thuraiappah.

PER vs WIP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Karthik (6 matches, 124 runs, Average: 21.80)

S Karthik is the best wicketkeeper pick for your PER vs WIP Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 124 runs in six games at an average of 21.80.

Top Batter pick

S Surendran (6 matches, 80 runs and 10 wickets)

S Surendran has amassed 80 runs at a strike rate of 77.67. However, he has been lethal with the ball. Surendran is the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an average of 5.00 and an economy rate of 4.17.

Top All-rounder pick

X Thuraiappah (6 matches, 33 runs and 9 wickets)

X Thuarappah could prove to be a handy all-rounder for your PER vs WIP Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 33 runs in six matches and has also picked up nine wickets at an average of 11.67.

Top Bowler pick

M Afiq (6 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 8.22)

M Afiq is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in six games at an average of 8.22.

PER vs WIP match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh is a Malaysian international with plenty of experience at the highest level. He is the leading run-scorer with 265 runs from six matches at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of over 138. He is also the highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an average of 5.08 and an economy rate of 3.21. It goes without saying that he will be a fantastic captaincy pick for your PER vs WIP Dream11 fantasy team.

M Amir Azim

M Amir Azim has scored 65 runs in four innings. He has wreaked havoc with the ball and is the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an average of 5.30 and a stellar economy rate of 2.52.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PER vs WIP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points V Singh 265 runs and 12 wickets 824 points M Amir Azim 65 runs and 10 wickets 490 points S Surendran 80 runs and 10 wickets 411 points X Thuraiappah 33 runs and 9 wickets 385 points M Afiq 9wickets 338 points

PER vs WIP match expert tips

V Singh has been head and shoulders clear of any other player in the tournament and is the safest captaincy pick for your PER vs WIP Dream11 fantasy team.

PER vs WIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

PER vs WIP Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Karthik

Batter: M Amir Azim (vc), S Surendran, S Malik

All-rounder: V Singh (c), X Thuriappah, A Akmal, R Khan Malik

Bowler: M Afiq, M Syahmi Ismail, S Hettige

PER vs WIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

PER vs WIP Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Karthik

Batters: M Amir Azim, S Surendran (c), S Malik, M Haziq Aiman

All-rounders: V Singh, X Thuriappah (vc), A Akmal

Bowlers: M Afiq, M Syahmi Ismail, S Hettige

