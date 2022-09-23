PER vs WIP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20, Final

Perak (PER) will lock horns with Wilayah Persekutuan (WIP) in the final of the Sukan Malaysia T20 at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, on Saturday (September 24). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PER vs WIP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Perak have had a tremendous season so far, winning as many as five league stage matches and finishing atop the points table. They defeated Johor convincingly by nine wickets in the second semi-final.

Wilayah Persekutuan, on the other hand, have won four of their five league matches and finished third in the points table. They registered a 48-run victory over Selangor in the first semi-final.

PER vs WIP Match Details

The final of the Sukan Malaysia T20 will take place on September 24 at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match is set to take place at 07:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PER vs WIP, Sukan Malaysia T20, Final

Date and Time: September 24, 2022, 07:00 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

PER vs WIP Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track. However, the wicket slows down as the match progresses and it becomes a little difficult to bat on in the second half.

Batting first should be the preferred option, as three out of the last five matches played at the venue were won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 122

Average second innings score: 65

PER vs WIP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Perak: W-W-W-W-W

Wilayah Persekutuan: W-W-W-L-W

PER vs WIP probable playing 11s for today’s match

PER Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PER Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Amir Azim (C), Ahmad Akmal, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (WK), Aslam Khan, Mohamad Amin Hussain, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Noor Iskandar, Muhammad Syahmi, Norman Haiqal Norhasri, Rahim Khan Malik.

WIP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

WIP Probable Playing 11

Virandeep Singh (C), Ahmad Arif Salman, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratnam (WK), Areean Zaharin, Arjoon Thillainathan, Praveen Surendran, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Xavier Ariam Thuraiappah.

PER vs WIP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sidharth Karthik Rajaratnam (6 matches, 124 runs, Strike Rate: 91.18)

Karthik has been in decent form with the bat in this ongoing season, smashing 124 runs, including his highest score of 63 runs in six matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Saturday.

Top Batter pick

Sharveen Surendran (6 matches, 80 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 77.67 and Economy Rate: 4.17)

Surendran has been one of the most consistent performers with both the bat and ball for his side in this ongoing season. He has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of just 4.17 and scored 80 runs as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Xavier Ariam Thuraiappah (6 matches, 33 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 113.79 and Economy Rate: 6.56)

Ariam has picked up nine wickets while scoring 33 runs in six matches. He is a quality player who can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Syahmi (6 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.63)

Syahmi is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. In six matches, he has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.63.

PER vs WIP match captain and vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh

Virandeep has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball so far this season. He has scored 265 runs while scalping 12 wickets in six matches. Virandeep is a no-brainer captaincy choice in this game.

Muhammad Amir Azim

Muhammad Amir has scored 65 runs and also picked up 10 wickets in four matches. His ability to contribute points from both ends makes him a reliable multiplier choice on Saturday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PER vs WIP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Virandeep Singh 265 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches Sharveen Surendran 80 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches Muhammad Amir Azim 65 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches Xavier Ariam Thuraiappah 33 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches Muhammad Haziq Aiman 125 runs in 6 matches

PER vs WIP match expert tips

Muhammad Haziq Aiman could prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his side with 125 runs at a strike rate of 130+ in six innings.

PER vs WIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

PER vs WIP Dream11 Prediction - Sukan Malaysia T20

PER vs WIP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sidharth Karthik Rajaratnam

Batters: Saifullah Malik, Muhammad Amir Azim, Sharveen Surendran, Muhammad Haziq Aiman

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Akmal, Xavier Ariam Thuraiappah

Bowlers: Sachinu Hettige, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Syahmi

PER vs WIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

PER vs WIP Dream11 Prediction - Sukan Malaysia T20

PER vs WIP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan

Batters: Saifullah Malik, Muhammad Amir Azim, Aslam Khan, Sharveen Surendran

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Akmal, Rahim Khan Malik

Bowlers: Sachinu Hettige, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Muhammad Syahmi

