PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 51

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in match number 51 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers Women have been consistent throughout WBBL 2021. With seven wins, three losses and two no-results, they are placed second in the points table. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars Women have had an up-and-down WBBL 2021 campaign. They have four wins, six losses and two no-results to their name and need to win their remaining two games to be in with a chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

PS-W vs MS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Lisa Griffith, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Match Details

PS-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 51

Date & Time: November 20th 2021, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The track at the Adelaide Oval is a good one to bat on. The bounce on the pitch will enable the batters to play play through the line and on the up. However, there could be some turn on offer for the spinners.

Today’s PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney has been in stellar form with the bat in WBBL 2021, with the left-hander amassing 497 runs at an average of 62.12 and a strike rate of 133.96.

Batter

Meg Lanning has had a quiet WBBL 2021 campaign by her lofty standards, managing only 196 runs so far. But she is a quality player who can come good in today's fixture.

All-rounders

Sophie Devine has had a huge impact with both the bat and ball. She has smashed 384 runs in addition to taking eight wickets in WBBL 2021.

Kim Garth has contributed really effectively on all fronts, scoring 161 runs and picking up 13 wickets.

Bowler

Lilly Mills has been in consistent form with the ball, returning with 16 scalps in WBBL 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sophie Devine (PS-W): 802 points

Beth Mooney (PS-W): 731 points

Kim Garth (MS-W): 715 points

Heather Graham (PS-W): 600 points

Lilly Mills (PS-W): 550 points

Important stats for PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Beth Mooney: 497 runs

Sophie Devine: 384 runs & 8 wickets

Lilly Mills: 16 wickets

Kim Garth: 161 runs & 13 wickets

PS-W vs MS-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Chloe Piparo, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Linsey Smith, Tess Flintoff, Lilly Mills

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Kim Garth

Dream11 Team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Mathilda Carmichael, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Devine, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Lilly Mills

Captain: Beth Mooney. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning

Edited by Samya Majumdar