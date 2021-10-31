PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 28

Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) will take on Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in match number 28 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers Women have been in good form in WBBL 2021. With three wins, one loss and one no-result, they are placed third in the points table. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers Women started their WBBL 2021 campaign with a bang, winning two in two. But they have struggled since then, losing thrice while one game was washed out.

PS-W vs SS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Alana King, Lisa Griffith, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Match Details

PS-W vs SS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 28

Date & Time: October 31st 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth

Pitch Report

The track at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the pacers may get some movement early on and spinners might find a bit of turn as well. Two WBBL 2021 games have been played at the venue so far, with 142 and 121 being the first-innings scores.

Today’s PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney has been in good form with the bat in WBBL 2021, with the the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter scoring 141 runs in four innings.

Batter

Shafali Verma has got some good starts in the tournament. The 17-year-old Indian opener has managed 85 runs at a strike rate of 107.59.

All-rounders

Ellyse Perry is the Sydney Sixers Women's leading run-scorer in WBBL 2021 with 152 runs. She has also taken three wickets.

Sophie Devine has already smashed a ton in WBBL 2021, amassing 158 runs in total in four innings. She also has two wickets to her name.

Bowler

Lilly Mills has bowled quite well in the tournament, picking up six wickets in four games.

Top 5 best players to pick in PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sophie Devine (PS-W): 297 points

Ellyse Perry (SS-W): 283 points

Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W): 275 points

Lilly Mills (PS-W): 228 points

Beth Mooney (PS-W): 227 points

Important stats for PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Beth Mooney: 141 runs

Sophie Devine: 158 runs & 2 wickets

Ellyse Perry: 152 runs & 3 wickets

Ashleigh Gardner: 52 runs & 5 wickets

PS-W vs SS-W Dream 11 Prediction ( WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Angela Reakes, Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Radha Yadav, Stella Campbell, Lilly Mills

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-captain: Beth Mooney

Dream11 Team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Angela Reakes, Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Maitlan Brown, Alana King, Lilly Mills

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

Edited by Samya Majumdar