PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 16, 2024

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will take on Islamabad United (ISL) in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 16.

Peshawar Zalmi faced the Multan Sultans in the Qualifier and suffered a loss. batting first, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 146/7. Their bowlers then failed to defend the total as Zalmi lost the game by seven wickets.

Islamabad United, meanwhile, beat the Quetta Gladiators in Eliminator 1 to progress to Eliminator 2. Batting first, Islamabad posted 174 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the Gladiators on 135 to win by 39 runs.

Ahead of the PES vs ISL clash on Saturday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Shadab Khan (ISL) - 9 Credits

Shadab Khan receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Shadab Khan leads Islamabad United in the PSL 2024. He has had a decent competition with both bat and ball. While Shadab has scored 301 runs in 10 outings at an average of 37.62, he has also picked up 10 wickets at an average of 30.9.

Shadab looked good at the crease against the Quetta Gladiators. He hit one boundary and two maximums to smash a 13-ball 23 before getting dismissed in the 15th over. He is a handy pick in your Dream11 side for the PES vs ISL game.

#2 Imad Wasim (ISL) - 7.5 Credits

Imad Wasim celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Imad Wasim was the Player of the Match in Eliminator 1 against the Quetta Gladiators. Wasim used all his experience and helped his side win the crucial game to stay alive in the competition. After missing out with the bat, he stepped up with the ball.

Defending 175, Wasim bowled a brilliant spell and registered figures of 3/12 in his four overs. It included the wickets of Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw, and Khawaja Nafay. With the way he is bowling, Imad is a great pick on Saturday.

#1 Babar Azam (PES) - 9 Credits

Babar Azam in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Peshawar Zalmi suffered a heavy loss against the Multan Sultans in the Qualifier but their skipper Babar Azam was the standout performer for his side. When all the batters faltered, Babar stood tall and scored 46 off 42 balls with the aid of five boundaries.

Babar is the leading run-scorer in the PSL 2024. He has amassed 544 runs in 10 outings at a stellar average of 60.44. He is in rich form with the bat and you can rely on him to score big in the upcoming PES vs ISL clash.

