PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 26, 2024

The 13th game of Pakistan Super League 2024 will see Peshawar Zalmi (PES) lock horns against Islamabad United (ISL) on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Peshawar grabbed their second consecutive win in their last game. After being put in to bat, they made 211-4 before they restricted Lahore Qalandars to 203-6. Islamabad, meanwhile, won their opening game but lost the next two, with their recent loss coming against the Quetta Gladiators.

They managed only 138 in their 20 overs, which the Gladiators chased down in the 19th over. Ahead of the PES vs ISL contest, here are three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Shadab Khan (ISL) – 9 Credits

Shadab Khan receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan missed out with the bat against the Quetta Gladiators. He only managed two off four before falling to Mohammad Hasnain, but he stepped up with the ball.

Defending a below-par total of 139, Shadab dismisses Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jr and conceded only 24 runs in four overs. You can rely on this quality all-rounder, as he can contribute with both bat and ball,

#2 Agha Salman (ISL) – 7.5 Credits

Agha Salman receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Agha Salman is having a very good season with the bat. He's the leading run-scorer in PSL 2024 for Islamabad, with 149 runs in three games at a hefty average of 74.50. He played a decent knock against Quetta Gladiators in their last game.

Salman batted at three and held the innings well. He played a well-composed knock of 33 off 23, hitting five boundaries before departing in the 12th over. With the kind of form he's in, he's a handy pick in your Dream11 side.

#3 Babar Azam (PES) – 9 Credits

Babar Azam receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Babar Azam of Peshawar Zalmi looks in fine touch in PSL 2024. He's among the top three run scorers in the competition, having scored 219 runs in four games. He averages an impressive 54.75, and you can rely on him to score big in the upcoming contest.

Babar looked good against the Lahore Qalandars in his last game. Opening the batting alongside Saim Ayub, he helped stitched together a brilliant 136-run stand. He scored 48 off 36 before falling in the 15th over. His knock comprised five boundaries, and he's a good pick in your Dream11 side.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points? Babar Azam Shadab Khan 0 votes