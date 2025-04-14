PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 5

The fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will see the Peshawar Zalmi (PES) square off against the Islamabad United (ISL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 14. Ahead of the tie, here's all you need to know about the PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Islamabad won their first match against the Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets, successfully chasing 139 runs in around 17 overs. The Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, lost their first match to the Quetta Gladiators by 80 runs.

These two teams have met each other 25 times in the past. Both the teams have won 12 matches each, while one game was abandoned due to rain.

PES vs ISL Match Details

The fifth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 14 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PES vs ISL, 5th Match

Date and Time: 14 April 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is good for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between the Lahore Qalandars and the Quetta Gladiators, where a total of 359 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

PES vs ISL Form Guide

PES - L

ISL - W

PES vs ISL Probable Playing XI

PES Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Kohler Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Max Bryant, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, and Mitchell Owen.

ISL Playing XI

No injury updates

Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Andries Gous, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, and Sahibzada Farhan.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. Tom Kohler Cadmore is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Saim Ayub

Colin Munro and Saim Ayub are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Ayub is in exceptional form and has a good record at this venue. He will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match after scoring a half-century in the last match. Babar Azam is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan

Salman Ali Agha and Shadab Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Shadab will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He picked up three wickets in the last match. Mitchell Owen is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Jason Holder

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Jason Holder is in exceptional form. He took four wickets in the last match. Naseem Shah is another good bowler for today's match.

PES vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices

Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub is one of the most crucial picks from Peshawar Zalmi as the pitch is expected to support batters. He is expected to open the innings for his team. He was in great form in the recent matches and will hope to continue the rhythm.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is one of the most crucial picks from Islamabad United squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He picked up three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PES vs ISL, 5th Match

Babar Azam

Saim Ayub

Shadab Khan

Jason Holder

Colin Munro

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batter the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Haris

Batters: B Azam, S Farhan, S Ayub, C Munro

All-rounders: S Khan, S Ali Agha, M Owen

Bowlers: J Holder, A Joseph, N Shah

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Kohler Cadmore

Batters: B Azam, S Farhan, S Ayub, C Munro

All-rounders: S Khan, S Ali Agha, M Owen

Bowlers: J Holder, R Meredith, N Shah

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

