PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Eliminator 1

Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Peshawar Zalmi (PES) taking on Islamabad United (ISL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns yet again in PSL 2022, this time with their campaigns on the line. Islamabad United, who started the season as one of the favorites, haven't lived up to expectations courtesy of personnel concerns. However, they are set to welcome back Shadab Khan and Alex Hales in addition to Will Jacks. But Islamabad have their task cut out in the form of Peshawar Zalmi, who are on a four-match winning streak. Led by Wahab Riaz, Zalmi are a well-balanced unit with a lot of firepower in the top order. With some of the best players in PSL 2022 set to take to the field, a cracking game beckons in Lahore.

PES vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

PES XI

Mohammad Haris (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Benny Howell, Wahab Riaz (c), Arshad Iqbal/Amad Butt, Khalid Usman and Salman Irshad

ISL XI

Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mehmood, Musa Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr/Marchant de Lange and Waqas Maqsood

Match Details

PES vs ISL, PSL 2022, Eliminator 2

Date and Time: 24th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

Although Lahore has seen its fair share of high-scoring games, the pitch has slowed down in recent games, making it a tad difficult for runscoring. There won't be much movement for the pacers early on, with a hint of inconsistent bounce on offer. However, the pacers will have to vary their pace and hit the hard lengths to get something off the track. The spinners will have a big role in the middle overs, making for an intriguing contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s PES vs ISL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris has been a revelation in the PSL this season with a couple of player-of-the-match awards to his name as well. The Peshawar opener didn't score many runs in the previous game against Lahore Qalandars, but still remains a good option to get Peshawar off to a flyer in the powerplay. Given his form across the Lahore leg, Haris is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales is set to return to the Islamabad United set-up after missing a few games in the Lahore leg. The Englishman was one of the best batters in the league before he left, scoring over 200 runs at a strike fair rate. Given his knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order, Hales is a good addition to your PES vs ISL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan, like Alex Hales, had to miss out on a few games albeit due to injury. Before suffering a groin strain, Shadab Khan was the stand-out player in the PSL, scoring runs and picking up wickets for fun. Although he might be a bit rusty, Shadab's all-round skill-set and potential makes him a must-have in your PES vs ISL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has been brilliant in the Lahore leg, picking up eight wickets in five matches. He comes into this game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against Lahore Qalandars, which should hold him in good stead. Given his experience and form, Wahab could be backed to take a wicket or two in this game.

Three best players to pick in PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction team

Faheem Ashraf (ISL) - 454 points

Shoaib Malik (PES) - 614 points

Shadab Khan (ISL) - 920 points

Key stats for PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction team

Shadab Khan - 232 runs and 17 wickets in 7 PSL 2022 matches

Shoaib Malik - 346 runs in 10 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 43.25

Wahab Riaz - 9 wickets in 9 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 33.00

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

PES vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azam Khan, Mohammad Haris, Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales, Haider Ali, Liam Dawson, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal and Zahid Mehmood

Captain: Mohammad Haris. Vice-captain: Shadab Khan.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azam Khan, Mohammad Haris, Shoaib Malik, Will Jacks, Haider Ali, Benny Howell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal and Mohammad Wasim Jr

Captain: Shadab Khan. Vice-captain: Haider Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar