PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 12

The 11th match of PSL 2023 will see Peshawar Zalmi (PES) take on Islamabad United (ISL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction.

Peshawar Zalmi started well in PSL 2023, winning two out of their first three matches. Babar Azam and Co. have done brilliantly with the bat, with Wahab Riaz and James Neesham impressing on the bowling front.

As for their opponents Islamabad United, they have one win from two matches but have looked rusty as a unit. Islamabad United will rely on Colin Munro and captain Shadab Khan to lead from the front as they look to return to winning ways.

With either side eyeing an all-important win, an entertaining game beckons in Karachi.

PES vs ISL Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 12

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns in the 12th match of the PSL 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PES vs ISL, PSL 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: 23rd February 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

PES vs ISL pitch report for PSL 2023, Match 12

Another high-scoring game beckons in Karachi, with the average first-innings score reading 180 in PSL 2023. Although pacers have accounted for the majority of the wickets, there is some help on offer for the spinners too. 31 percent of the wickets have fallen in the powerplay, indicating help for the new-ball bowlers. Although the record favors the team batting first, chasing will be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Record at National Stadium, Karachi in PSL 2023

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 180

2nd-innings score: 158

PES vs ISL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Peshawar Zalmi injury/team news

No injury concerns for Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi probable playing 11

Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir.

Islamabad United injury/team news

No injury concerns for Islamabad United.

Islamabad United probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali/Hassan Nawaz, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed and Rumman Raees/Zeeshan Zameer.

PES vs ISL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Haris (3 matches, 68 runs, SR: 183.78)

Mohammad Haris has shown glimpses of his ability in the tournament, scoring 68 runs in three matches. He has a tournament-best strike rate of 183.78, holding him in good stead. Given his explosiveness with the bat and ability to score big runs, Haris is a top choice for your PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Colin Munro (2 matches, 89 runs, SR: 174.51)

Colin Munro has had a fine start to his PSL campaign, scoring 89 runs in two matches. He is striking at 174.51 and was the Player of the Match in Islamabad United's lone win of the season so far. Given his experience and ability against pace and spin, Munro is a must-have in your PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

James Neesham (3 matches, 65 runs, 3 wickets)

James Neesham has been brilliant with bat and ball for Peshawar Zalmi, scoring 65 runs and taking three wickets. Neesham is striking at 151.16 in the middle order, holding him in good stead. With Neesham also playing a prominent role as the fifth bowler, he is another must-have in your PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tom Curran (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 24.67)

Tom Curran has been impressive with the ball this season, picking up three wickets in two matches. He is averaging 24.67 with the ball and has also chipped in with the bat. Given his recent form in ILT20 and the conditions on offer in Karachi, Curran is a good pick for your PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

PES vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is still finding his feet in this competition, picking up one wicket and conceding 82 runs in seven overs so far. However, he is one of the top all-rounders in the world and can win games singlehandedly with both the bat and ball. With Shadab likely to double up as a top-order batter as well, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has had a decent start to his PSL campaign, scoring 96 runs in three matches. Azam is averaging 32.00 with the bat and fits in perfectly as an anchor in a side that features the likes of Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub. Given his ability to churn out big scores, Azam is a top captaincy pick for your PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rassie van der Dussen 49(32) in the previous match Colin Munro 89 runs in 2 matches Mohammad Haris 68 runs in 3 matches Babar Azam 96 runs in 3 matches Tom Curran 3 wickets in 2 matches

PES vs ISL match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 12

Mohammad Wasim Jr is the leader of the pace attack with Hasan Ali not preferred by Islamabad United. He has figures of 1/49 and 2/38 in the PSL so far. Although he has been a touch expensive, Wasim is capable of picking up wickets consistently and can be a good addition to your PES vs ISL Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, click here!

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Colin Munro, Babar Azam (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: James Neesham, Shadab Khan (vc)

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Haris (vc)

Batters: Colin Munro (c), Babar Azam, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: James Neesham, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

