PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - February 27th, 2021

In match 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Islamabad United are on a roll in the PSL this season, winning both their games so far. With Alex Hales and the middle order firing on all cylinders, Islamabad United could be the team to beat in this edition of the PSL. With Hasan Ali also in the mix, the odds are good in favour of a win for Islamabad United in this game.

Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent PSL campaign. Their bowling attack hasn't gelled as a unit, which has led to teams posting mammoth totals against them. They will need captain Wahab Riaz and Mujeeb ur Rehman to fire if they wish to go deep in the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi are the hot favourites for this PSL game despite their indifferent recent form. However, Islamabad United's superior depth could come to the fore. Nevertheless, an entertaining game of PSL cricket beckons at the Karachi National Stadium.

PSL 2021: Squads to choose from

Peshawar Zalmi

Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer.

Predicted Playing 11s

Peshawar Zalmi

Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Saqib Mahmood and Mohammad Imran.

Islamabad United

Phil Salt (WK), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (C), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, and Mohd Wasim Jr.

Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Match 10.

Date: 27th February 2021; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

Despite this game being the second of the day, the batsmen should feel comfortable out in the middle.

There could be some lateral movement on offer for the bowlers, though. Wickets in hand will be key, as the pitch could slow down in the latter half of both innings.

Nevertheless, a total of 160-170 runs could be a competitive one, with chasing being the preferred option for teams after winning the toss.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PES vs ISL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Alex Hales, Ravi Bopara, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali.

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-Captain: Kamran Akmal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Hasan Ali.

Captain: Kamran Akmal. Vice-Captain: Alex Hales.