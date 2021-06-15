PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL 2021 match - June 15

In Match 24 of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Peshawar Zalmi take on the Karachi Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, June 15.

The Peshawar Zalmi are placed third in the PSL 2021 points table with four wins from eight games and a net run rate of +0.296. A win over the fourth-placed Karachi Kings would go a long way in securing a playoff spot.

The Kings have lost both their matches in the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021 and desperately need to get their campaign back on track. They were seen in action only yesterday, when Islamabad United handed them an eight-wicket defeat.

Peshawar Zalmi's squad: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, and Umaid Asif

Karachi Kings' squad: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Peshawar Zalmi and the Karachi Kings.

#3 Babar Azam (Kings)

Somerset v Worcestershire Rapids - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Although the Karachi Kings have struggled with form in the resumption of PSL 2021, Babar Azam certainly hasn't. The Pakistan captain scored an unbeaten 85 in the first game against the Multan Sultans before following it up with an 81-run knock against Islamabad.

Azam scraped ahead of Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan on the batting charts and is now the leading run-scorer in PSL 2021. A relentless run machine who is known to string together several big scores when he's in form, Azam is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Peshawar Zalmi and the Karachi Kings.

#2 Shoaib Malik (Zalmi)

England v Pakistan - 2nd Vitality International Twenty20

Shoaib Malik was the star of the Peshawar Zalmi's batting effort in the first game of the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021 against the Lahore Qalandars. He nearly took the team over the line with a superb 73 before losing his wicket in the penultimate over in disappointing fashion.

Malik has failed in the two games the Zalmi have played since, with only two runs to show for. But he hasn't struggled at the crease - it has just been a case of poor shot selection and not spending enough time to get his eye in. The all-rounder is batting at No. 3 and is also a candidate to bowl a few overs.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Peshawar Zalmi and the Karachi Kings, Malik could generate a huge points haul.

#1 Thisara Perera (Kings)

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Karachi Kings' new signing Thisara Perera had a disastrous outing in the previous game against Islamabad, as he bagged a duck and conceded 34 runs in his two overs. He also scored a blob in his first game of PSL 2021 against the Multan Sultans.

But there's reason to believe that Perera will come good. His cutters yielded two wickets for just 12 runs in three overs against the Sultans, and if he gets his eye in he'll be impossible to stop. Trusted to bat at No. 5 and bowl at least a couple of overs in each game, the all-rounder could make his mark on the tournament soon.

Perera is a risky choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Peshawar Zalmi and the Karachi Kings, but he could yield high reward.

