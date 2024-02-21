PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 21, 2024

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will square off against the Karachi Kings (KAR) in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The PES vs KAR clash will be held in the afternoon on Wednesday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi suffered a loss against the Quetta Gladiators in their opening game of the competition. The bowlers struggled as the Gladiators posted a mammoth 206 on the board. The batters tried hard but fell short by 16 runs to get off to a losing start at PSL 2024.

The same was the case with the Karachi Kings as they lost to the Multan Sultans in their first game. After the Sultans set a target of 186 for the Kings, their batters failed to get going and finished on 130/8 to lose the game by 55 runs.

Both sides will be looking to grab their first win on Wednesday. Ahead of the PES vs KAR game, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Shoaib Malik (KAR) – 7.5 Credits

Shoaib Malik’s experience was on display in Karachi Kings’ opening game against the Multan Sultans. When the other bowlers were struggling, Malik bowled a tight spell of 0/10 in two overs. The Sultans posted 185 on the board.

Chasing a formidable total, Malik batted at four and held the innings nicely. He scored a well-compiled 53 off 35 balls before falling in the 14th over. They lost the game but Malik was fantastic for them. He is a good pick for your Dream11 side for the PES vs KAR clash.

#2 Saim Ayub (PES) – 7.5 Credits

Saim Ayub in action (Image Courtesy: X/Peshawar Zalmi)

Saim Ayub is often lauded for his fearless approach while batting and it was on display on Sunday when Peshawar Zalmi faced the Quetta Gladiators. Chasing 207, Ayub gave Zalmi a blazing start along with his skipper Babar Azam.

Ayub hit two boundaries and three maximums to score a quickfire 26-ball 42. He fell in the ninth over and the team lost their way after that as they suffered a 16-run defeat. Ayub is an exciting talent and he is surely a player to look forward to in their next game against the Kings.

#1 Babar Azam (PES) – 9 Credits

Babar Azam receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Skipper Babar Azam was very good with the bat for Peshawar Zalmi against the Quetta Gladiators. He along with Saim Ayub stitched together a brilliant 91-run partnership in just 8.4 overs. Ayub went berserk whereas Babar played the role of a second fiddle perfectly.

Babar scored 68 off 42 balls and kept his side in the chase but he departed in the 16th over and, as a result, they fell short by 16 runs. Babar is a consistent performer in the PSL and you can rely on him to fetch you valuable points in the PES vs KAR contest on Wednesday.

