PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 19

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Peshawar Zalmi have won only two matches so far after playing six games. They have lost their last two games against the Multan Sultans by heavy margins. Peshawar have had their fair share of struggles with consistency this season.

Karachi Kings have had a woeful campaign so far as well. They are the only side in the tournament who are yet to get points on the board. They have lost five games on the trot and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

The last time these two sides faced each other, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by nine runs.

PES vs KAR Probable Playing 11 Today

PES XI

Kamran Akmal (wk), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Mohammad Umar, Saqib Mahmood, Salman Irshad

KAR XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Usman Shinwari

Match Details

PES vs KAR, Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: February 13, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch here is balanced and offers something for both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half.

Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today’s PES vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamran Akmal has been inconsistent since starting off strong against the Lahore Qalandars. However, he would still be the best choice for the wicket-keeper slot.

Batters

Although Babar Azam’s numbers look extremely impressive – 194 runs from five matches at an average of 48.5 - he is yet to have a strong impact because of the way he has paced his innings.

With that being said, he would be of great value to your Dream11 fantasy team and could even be considered a multiplier choice.

Shoaib Malik has marshaled the middle-order for Peshawar Zalmi. He has scored 187 runs in six matches at an average of 46.75.

All-rounders

Mohammad Nabi is a wonderful all-rounder who offers a lot of value to his side. He has scored 82 runs and has also collected four wickets in five matches at an average of 26.75 and an economy rate of 6.17.

Bowlers

Umaid Asif is the leading wicket-taker for Karachi Kings. He has scalped six wickets in four games at an average of 17.33.

Top 5 best players to pick in PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Malik (PES) – 354 points

Babar Azam (KAR) – 301 points

Mohammad Nabi (KAR) – 254 points

Ben Cutting (PES) – 231 points

Sharjeel Khan (KAR) – 189 points

Important stats for PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Malik: 187 runs

Babar Azam: 194 runs

Mohammad Nabi: 82 runs and 4 wickets

Ben Cutting: 135 runs

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today

PES vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Ben Cutting, Umaid Asif, Salman Irshad, Wahab Riaz, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Shoaib Malik

PES vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Ben Cutting, Liam Livingstone, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz, Chris Jordan

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Mohammad Nabi, Vice-Captain: Sharjeel Khan.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar