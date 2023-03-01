PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 17

The 17th match of PSL 2023 will see Karachi Kings (KAR) take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, March 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have four points each and are in the race for a top-four finish. While the Kings come into this game on the back of a big win over Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi are on a two-game losing streak and will be keen to get back into winning ways.

The reverse fixture saw Peshawar Zalmi edge the Kings by two runs. However, both teams look evenly matched on paper and given their recent form, another entertaining game is on the cards in Rawalpindi.

PES vs KAR Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 17

Karachi Kings and Peshawar ZalmI will lock horns in the 17th match of the PSL 2023 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PES vs KAR, PSL 2023, Match 17

Date and Time: March 01, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

PES vs KAR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Karachi Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings probable playing 11

Matthew Wade (wk), Sharjeel Khan/Adam Rossington, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin/Mohammad Amir, Akif Javed, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Muhammad Musa/Andrew Tye.

Peshawar Zalmi injury/team news

No injury concerns for Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Saad Masood, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Danish Aziz.

PES vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Haris (5 matches, 108 runs, SR: 180.00)

Mohammad Haris has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat, scoring 108 runs in five matches. He has a batting strike rate of 180, holding him in good stead. With Haris due for a big score for Peshawar Zalmi, he is a top pick for your PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (5 matches, 160 runs, SR: 173.91)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been sensational in a middle-order role for Peshawar Zalmi, scoring 160 runs in five matches. He is striking at 173.91 with two fifty-plus scores to his name.

With Cadmore scoring 92 runs in the reverse fixture, he is a good addition to your PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Imad Wasim (6 matches, 180 runs, 7 wickets)

Imad Wasim has been one of the best players in PSL 2023, impressing with both bat and ball. He has 180 runs and seven wickets to his name, ranking amongst the best in both the batting and bowling charts. Given the conditions on offer, Wasim is a must-have in your PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tabraiz Shamsi (3/18 in the previous match vs Sultans)

Tabraiz Shamsi had a fine start to his PSL 2023 campaign, picking up three wickets against the Sultans. He is an experienced campaigner with 73 wickets in 59 T20Is at an average of 21.0. With Shamsi in good form with the ball, he is another top pick for your PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

PES vs KAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is Peshawar Zalmi's top run-scorer in PSL 2023, scoring 178 runs in five matches so far. He is averaging 44.50 with the bat and has two fifties to his credit as well. Babar did well in the reverse fixture against Karachi and will be keen to continue his good form, making him a top captaincy pick for your PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik has done well with the bat for Peshawar Zalmi with 174 runs in six matches at an average of 43.50. He has also chipped in with the ball, picking up four wickets with an economy of 6.64. Given his experience and form, Malik is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Haris 108 runs in 5 matches Akif Javed 6 wickets in 3 matches Babar Azam 178 runs in 5 matches Shoaib Malik 174 runs in 6 matches Wahab Riaz 2/45 in the previous game

PES vs KAR match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 17

Akif Javed has impressed for Karachi Kings, picking up six wickets in three matches. He has impressed in the powerplay phase in particular and has a PSL 2023 bowling average of 11.50. Given his form, Javed could be a fine differential pick for your PES vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Allrounders: James Neesham, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshad Iqbal, Akif Javed

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Adam Rossington, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Rovman Powell

Allrounders: James Neesham, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Salman Irshad, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshad Iqbal, Akif Javed

