PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Mar 2nd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Karachi Kings play their third game in four days as they take on Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi. While this game marks the halfway mark of PSL 2020 and both teams have two wins to their names, Peshawar Zalmi has an additional point owing to their washed game against Islamabad United. In the previous encounter between the two sides, Karachi Kings came out on top after a Babar Azam special.

Zalmi would be hoping for an encore on Monday although Peshawar Zalmi are the favourites on paper. With a good batting track on offer, another riveting contest is expected with the teams featuring the likes of Tom Banton and Alex Hales. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PES vs KAR.

PES vs KAR Teams:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (C), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Playing 11 Updates:

Peshawar Zalmi:

With Zalmi's previous game being washed out, they should retain the same set of players who featured in the win over Lahore Qalandars. The batting unit looks in good form with Haider Ali and Tom Banton complementing Kamran Akmal nicely. While Liam Livingstone holds the fort in the middle order, much is expected from captain Darren Sammy and Lewis Gregory with the bat. They boast of a fearsome bowling attack as well with Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali leading from the front. With the likes of Rahat Ali and Mohammad Amir Khan impressing in recent games, they look well-equipped to get the two points on Monday.

Possible XI: Banton, Akmal(WK), Haider, Livingstone, Gregory, Sammy(C), Wahab, Hasan, Rahat, Amir and Mohsin.

Karachi Kings:

The Kings should field an unchanged side after a decent performance against Islamabad United. Like their opponents, Karachi Kings have a top-heavy batting unit. While they have sufficient batting depth on paper, the onus will be upon Babar Azam and Alex Hales to lead the way with a good performance. They also have two of the best death bowlers in the competition in Chris Jordan and Mohammad Amir. While Imad Wasim provides the balance in the side, Umaid Asif is one to watch out for in this crucial game against Peshawar Zalmi.

Possible XI: Sharjeel, Azam, Hales, Delport, Walton(WK), Wasim(C), Ifthikar, Jordan, Asif, Umer and Amir.

Match Details:

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Match 15

2nd March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report:

Another high-scoring encounter beckons Rawalpindi on Monday. While there is no threat of rain, there might be a hint of swing on offer for the pacers. The ball does hold up a bit which should encourage bowlers to bowl off-pace deliveries. Both teams would look to chase on winning the toss with 170-180 being a good score at this venue.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Although Tom Banton is one of the best young batsmen in the world, the Englishman hasn't exactly fired for Peshawar Zalmi. However, his knock of 34 off just 15 in a rain-curtailed game holds him in good stead. He should get the nod for this game with the option of Kamran Akmal also available for this game.

Batsmen: Babar Azam had an outing to forget in the previous game. He will be looking to make amends with a good knock on Monday as he is picked alongside Alex Hales. U-19 starlet Haider Ali is the talk of the town with the youngster scoring 47 and 34 in his last two outings. His selection also bodes well for the fantasy team which makes him a must-have in the side. The likes of Sharjeel Khan and Liam Livingstone have shown glimpses of what they are capable of with consistency deserting them. With a good batting track on offer, both of them would also be great inclusions in the side.

Allrounders: Lewis Gregory's first PSL outing for Peshawar Zalmi was a highly successful one. While he did chip in with a handy cameo, Gregory's spell of 4/25 in a rain-curtailed proved to be a match-winning one. He is a must-have in the side along with Cameron Delport. Imad Wasim could also be picked as the third allrounder with his big-hitting ability bound to come into play on Monday.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan have been the pick of the lot with the ball for Karachi Kings. Both of them warranty wickets in the death overs and should find a place in the side. Another such option is Wahab Riaz, who has five wickets to his name so far. While Hasan Ali's experience holds him in good stead, one could back Rahat Ali as a viable alternative to Riaz.

Captain: Although Babar Azam couldn't trouble the scoreboard in the previous game, he has 117 runs in the tournament. With a good batting track on offer, one can bank on Babar Azam to come good in this crucial game. While Alex Hales's brilliant fifty in the previous game also makes him a viable option, the Peshawar duo of Banton and Haider Ali could also be picked as the multiplier options for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Haider Ali, Lewis Gregory, Cameron Delport, Liam Livingstone, Hasan Ali, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Tom Banton, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Haider Ali, Lewis Gregory, Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir and Rahat Ali.

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Haider Ali