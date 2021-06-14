PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 15th, 2021

Match 24 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has Peshawar Zalmi taking on Karachi Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi have blown hot and cold in the UAE leg of the PSL 2021 campaign with one win in three games. Although their bowlers have done well throughout the tournament, Peshawar's batting has let them down on a couple of occasions. Shoaib Malik and David Miller hold the key to the middle-order, with Haider Ali's form being key to their fortunes. However, their explosive middle-order might just tilt the odds in their favor ahead of Tuesday's contest.

Their opponents, Karachi Kings, are in for a busy week as they gear up for another PSL 2021 playoff dogfight. While Babar Azam came up with the goods against the Multan Sultans, the Kings couldn't get over the line. They will be eyeing a crucial win at the expense of Zalmi, who sit above them in the PSL points table.

Although both teams look equally matched on paper, Peshawar might hold the edge owing to a superior bowling attack. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, we should be in for an entertaining PSL game on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Predicted Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Fabian Allen, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan and Fidel Edwards/Rovman Powell

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood and Qasim Akram

Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Match 24

Date and Time: 15th June 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Although this will be the second PSL game of the day, the pitch should offer a lot of runs under the lights. While there will be swing available for the pacers, the pitch should get slower as the match progresses. The spinners will also come into play in the middle order, but it will get tougher for them to grip the ball later on in the day. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a competitive total at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PES vs KAR)

PES vs KAR PSL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, David Miller, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohd Amir, Umaid Asif and Arshad Iqbal

Captain: Sharjeel Khan. Vice-captain: Kamran Akmal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Martin Guptill, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Thisara Perera, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohd Amir, Umaid Asif and Waqas Maqsood

Captain: Mohd Amir, Vice-captain: Sharjeel Khan

