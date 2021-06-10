PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL 2021 match - June 10

In Match 17 of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Peshawar Zalmi take on the Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 10.

The Qalandars took on Islamabad United yesterday in the first game of the resumption, barely scraping across the line off the final ball of the run-chase. Without much rest between that game and this one, Sohail Akhtar's side might be a bit fatigued.

For the Zalmi, four key performers in Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravi Bopara, Saqib Mahmood and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are no longer part of the franchise in PSL 2021. Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen and Fidel Edwards are the players who've been signed as replacements.

Lahore Qalandars' squad: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Peshawar Zalmi's squad: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, and Umaid Asif

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between the Lahore Qalandars and the Peshawar Zalmi.

#3 Fakhar Zaman (Qalandars)

England v Pakistan - 2nd Vitality International Twenty20

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman didn't get going at all in the Qalandars' first game of the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021. He labored to 9 off 15 balls before an attempted heave over the leg-side resulted in his timber being disturbed.

While he didn't have much success in the game, Zaman played 15 balls and had some time to accustom himself to the conditions on offer at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. And with his historic century against South Africa still fresh in memory, the destructive opener can be backed to get back amongst the runs in PSL 2021.

The fifth-highest run-scorer in PSL 2021 so far with 198 runs in five innings, Zaman is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi game.

#2 Shoaib Malik (Zalmi)

England v Pakistan - 2nd Vitality International Twenty20

Surprisingly, Shoaib Malik hasn't bowled in PSL 2021 so far. But with the bat, he remains an integral part of the Zalmi playing XI and has scored 101 runs in five innings at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 124.69.

As one of the few all-rounders in this Zalmi squad, Malik may be forced to roll his arm over on a slightly slow Abu Dhabi deck. And with the bat, he will have huge pressure on his shoulders in the absence of Bopara and Kohler-Cadmore - pressure that might bring the best out of him.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 game, Malik could return a massive points haul.

#1 Rashid Khan (Qalandars)

BBL - Strikers v Stars

Rashid Khan played only two games in the Karachi leg of PSL 2021, but he immediately made an impact for the Qalandars against Islamabad.

The Afghanistan spinner was impossible to counter in the first innings, as his four overs went for just nine runs apart from the wicket of Hussain Talat. In the run-chase, he smacked three boundaries off the first three balls he faced, that too in the final over, to take his team over the line.

Rashid is a weapon like no other in the T20 format. He's bound to contribute in one department or the other, making him an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 game.

