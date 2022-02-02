PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 9

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will take on Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Peshawar Zalmi made a winning start to their PSL 2022 campaign with a thorough five-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators. However, they lost their next match against Islamabad United by nine wickets. They are currently fifth in the PSL 2022 table. The Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking loss in their opening encounter against the Multan Sultans. Despite scoring over 200 runs, they ended up losing the game in the final over. However, the Qalandars bounced back with an outstanding win over Karachi Kings, thanks to Fakhar Zaman's efforts with the bat. They are just above Peshawar Zalmi in fourth spot in the standings.

PES vs LAH Probable Playing 11 Today

PES XI

Yasir Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Patrick Brown

LAH XI

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan

Match Details

PES vs LAH, PSL 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 2nd February, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is a balanced one. But the spinners are expected to dominate proceedings, especially in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today’s PES vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Dunk is yet to make a major impact in the PSL this season. However, he was in pretty decent form last season, scoring 163 runs in 10 matches.

Batters

Fakhar Zaman almost single-handedly led Lahore Qalandars to victory against the Karachi Kings. The southpaw, who became the first batter to score a century in PSL 2022, is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Sherfane Rutherford looked to be in good touch in the previous game against Islamabad United, scoring 70 off 46 deliveries.

All-rounder

Despite retiring from international cricket last year, Mohammad Hafeez is still going strong. He has scored 40 runs so far and also picked up one wicket.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi is arguably the most in-form fast bowler in the world at the moment. The speedster has scalped four wickets in two PSL 2022 matches at an average of 17.75.

Rashid Khan has picked up two wickets in addition to being economical in the PSL.

Top 5 best players to pick in PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman (LAH) – 261 points

Shaheen Afridi (LAH) – 134 points

Haris Rauf (LAH) – 130 points

Sherfane Rutherford (PES) – 123 points

Rashid Khan (LAH) – 108 points

Important stats for PES vs LAH Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman: 182 runs

Shaheen Afridi: 4 wickets

Haris Rauf: 4 wickets

Sherfane Rutherford: 80 runs

Rashid Khan: 17 runs and 2 wickets

PES vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

PES vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Ben Dunk, Fakhar Zaman, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Fakhar Zaman, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan

Captain: Sherfane Rutherford. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar