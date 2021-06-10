PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 10th, 2021

Match 17 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will see the Peshawar Zalmi take on the Lahore Qalandars at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Peshawar Zalmi, who are second in the PSL 2021 standings with six points from five games, will play their first match in the UAE today.

The fourth-placed Qalandars, on the other hand, have already played once in the UAE since the resumption of the PSL.

Lahore Qalandars will head into the fixture on the back of a five-wicket win over Islamabad United.

Squads to choose from

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shakib al Hasan (replacement to be announced shortly), Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed (replaces Joe Burns), Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Predicted Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 17

Date and Time: 10th June 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is known to produce high-scoring encounters and we can expect the same on Thursday. But the pacers can procure some swing with the new ball. Both teams will want to field first upon winning the toss.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PES vs LAH)

PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction - PSL -2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Ben Dunk, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Malik, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Ahmad Daniyal

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez. Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Ben Dunk, Fakhar Zaman, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Finn Allen, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Irfan

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

