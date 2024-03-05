PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 5, 2024

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will be squaring off against the Multan Sultans (MUL) in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will play host to this PES vs MUL encounter on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi suffered a loss against Islamabad United in their previous game. The bowlers went on a journey as United posted a mammoth 196 on the board. In reply, the Zalmi batters faltered as they finished their innings on 167/9, 29 short of the target.

On the other hand, the Multan Sultans beat the Karachi Kings in their last outing. After electing to bat first, the batters contributed as the Sultans finished their innings on 189/3. The bowlers then restricted the Kings to 169/7 to win the game by 20 runs.

Ahead of the PES vs MUL clash, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Usman Khan (MUL) – 7.5 Credits

Usman Khan receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Usman Khan of Multan Sultans lit up the National Stadium in Karachi with a scintillating knock. Batting at three, Usman played a brilliant knock against the hosts Karachi Kings. He hit 10 fours and five maximums to remain unbeaten on 106 off just 59 balls.

Usman is in rich form in the PSL 2024. He has amassed 216 runs in just three games at a hefty average of 108. Usman is coming off a sensational century and is a great pick in your Dream11 side for the PES vs MUL game as he can fetch you valuable points.

#2 Usama Mir (MUL) – 8.5 Credits

Usama Mir is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL 2024 (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Usama Mir is the leading wicket-taker for the Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024. The right-arm leg-spinner has bagged 15 wickets in seven games at a stellar average of 13.80. He played a key role in their win over the Karachi Kings in their last game.

Defending 190, Mir bowled a tight spell of 2/29 in his four overs which included the wickets of Shan Masood and Leus du Plooy. It helped them win the game by 20 runs. Mir is a player to look forward to in the upcoming PES vs MUL clash on Tuesday.

#1 Babar Azam (PES) – 9 Credits

Babar Azam in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of PSL. He has scored 330 runs in six outings at an average of 66. He is in rich form with the bat and has been a reliable batter in the competition.

However, Babar had a forgettable outing in their last game against Islamabad United. Chasing 197, Babar opened the batting but was run out on a golden duck on the fourth ball of the opening over. He will be looking to get back to scoring runs in the upcoming clash.

