PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 13

The 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Peshawar Zalmi (PES) taking on Multan Sultans (MUL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Multan Sultans have been the team to beat in the competition with four wins out of four. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans have been brilliant with the bat. Although they have had some concerns with their bowling attack, the Sultans will start as the clear favorites. However, they face a strong Peshawar Zalmi side who come into the game on the back of a tough win against Karachi Kings. With two valuable points on offer, a cracking contest beckons at the National Stadium in Karachi.

PES vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

PES XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar and Saqib Mahmood

MUL XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani/Rumman Raees and Ihsanullah/Abbas Afridi

Match Details

PES vs MUL, PSL 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 5th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track is expected in Karachi, the spinners have found some help in recent games. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions, with there being little to no swing on offer for the pacers. As the match progresses, the pacers will ideally revert to back-of-the-length and slower deliveries. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being par at the venue.

Today’s PES vs MUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is one of the premier batters in the world, but his form has tailed off in recent games. He has a good technique against both pace and spin, holding him in good stead on a slightly slow track in Karachi. With Rizwan due for a big knock, he is a must-have in your MUL vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Haider Ali: Haider Ali has blown hot and cold in the PSL, with the youngster going a bit too hard at the bowlers. He has the perfect game to ace the middle overs, holding him in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

David Willey: David Willey has been the standout bowler for the Multan Sultans with his left-arm angle adding variety to his side's bowling attack. In addition to his bowling prowess, the Englishman can pack a punch with the bat, making him a good option for your MUL vs PES Dream11 fantasy team

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: Wahab Riaz hasn't been in the best of form with the ball, which has hurt Peshawar Zalmi at times. The veteran pacer is capable of holding his own in both the powerplay and death overs, which should yield a wicket or two in this much-awaited clash.

Three best players to pick in PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Malik (PES)

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL)

Imran Tahir (MUL)

Key stats for PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan - 133 runs in 4 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 44.33

Haider Ali - 99 runs in 4 PSL 2022 match, Average: 24.75

Imran Tahir - 7 wickets in 4 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 15.29

PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

PES vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, R Rossouw, S Maqsood, H Ali, H Zazai, H Talat, K Shah, D Willey, W Riaz, U Qadir and I Tahir

Captain: M Rizwan. Vice-captain: H Ali.

PES vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rizwan, R Rossouw, S Maqsood, S Malik, H Zazai, H Talat, T David, D Willey, S Mahmood, U Qadir and I Tahir

Captain: M Rizwan. Vice-captain: S Maqsood.

Edited by Samya Majumdar