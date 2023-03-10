Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will take on Multan Sultans (MUL) in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Friday, March 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have been inconsistent so far in this tournament and have four wins and as many losses. But both sides are in contention for the playoffs and a win for either side will seal their spot in the playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi have not been able to build any sort of momentum throughout this season. They’ve not won more than two games in a row and a net run rate of -0.580 sees them slot below Multan Sultans despite being on the same points.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have won four matches in a row and at that point, they had four wins from five games. However, they have now lost three games in a row and have slipped to third spot.

PES vs MUL, Match Details

The 27th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will be played on March 10, 2023, at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PES vs MUL

Date & Time: March 10, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi has been an absolute belter. The average score batting first this season at this venue is 196. The 200-run mark has been breached in each of the last four games and scores of 206 and 241 have been chased down successfully.

PES vs MUL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Peshawar Zalmi: L, W, W, L, L

Multan Sultans: L, L, L, W, W

PES vs MUL Probable Playing 11 today

Peshawar Zalmi Team News

No major injury concerns.

Peshawar Zalmi Probable Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Arshad Iqbal.

Multan Sultans Team News

No major injury concerns.

Multan Sultans Probable Playing XI: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, and Ihsanullah.

Today’s PES vs MUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (8 matches, 421 runs, 9 catches)

Mohammad Rizwan is at the top of the run charts in the PSL 2023. The Multan Sultans skipper has amassed 421 runs at an average of 70.16 and a strike rate of 141.27. He has recorded three fifties and one hundred.

Top Batter Pick

Saim Ayub (8 matches, 251 runs)

Saim Ayub is one of the rising stars who has performed consistently this season. The left-hander has scored four half-centuries and has accumulated 251 runs at a strike rate of 168.45.

Top All-rounder Pick

Anwar Ali (3 matches, 29 runs, 6 wickets)

Anwar Ali has played only three matches but he has been excellent with the ball. The Multan Sultans all-rounder has picked up six scalps at an economy rate of 7.45. He has chipped in with 29 runs at a strike rate of 120.83.

Top Bowler Pick

Ihsanullah (8 matches, 18 wickets)

Ihsanullah has been super impressive this season and is currently the leading wicket-taker in the PSL 2023. The 20-year-old fast bowler has returned with 18 wickets at an average of 11.05. He has an economy rate of 6.28 and boasts of a bowling strike rate of 10.5.

PES vs MUL match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam (8 matches, 343 runs)

It’s been all or nothing for Babar Azam this season. The Peshawar Zalmi skipper has struck three half-centuries and one ton so far. He has aggregated 343 runs, while averaging 49 and striking at 140.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (8 matches, 259 runs)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is in fine touch with the bat. He has scored 259 runs at an average of 43.16 and is striking at 166.02. He has racked up three half-centuries and has hit 18 sixes along with 19 fours.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PES vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 421 runs in 8 matches Babar Azam 343 runs in 8 matches Ihsanullah 18 wickets in 8 matches Anwar Ali 29 runs & 6 wickets in 3 matches Tom Kohler-Cadmore 259 runs in 8 matches

PES vs MUL match expert tips

Top-order batters and big hitters will be key in this encounter. Thus, the likes of Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, and Rilee Rossouw will be the ones to watch out for.

PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans - Pakistan Super League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

PES vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans - Pakistan Super League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub

All-rounder: Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Arshad Iqbal, Abbas Afridi

