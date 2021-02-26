PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s PSL 2021 Match – February 26th, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Friday.
Peshawar Zalmi are currently fourth in the PSL table with two points. They have won one of their two games and have a net run rate of -0.086. The Wahab Riaz-led side will be aiming to move up the table with a victory in their upcoming match.
Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the PSL. They have lost two in two and are currently rock-bottom in the standings. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side also have the worst net run rate among all PSL teams.
Squads to choose from:
Peshawar Zalmi
Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Umaid Asif, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil
Quetta Gladiators
Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK & C), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Saim Ayub, Abdul Nasir, Usman Shinwari, Qais Ahmed, Arish Ali Khan, Hassan Khan, Dale Steyn, Zahid Mehmood
Predicted Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi
Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran
Quetta Gladiators
Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK & C), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Anwar Ali
Match Details
Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 8
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date and Time: 26th February, 2021, 8:30 PM IST
Pitch Report
Although the surface looks good for batting, it offers help to the bowlers too. A score of above 150 is expected to be par at the venue. Both sides will probably look to bat first after winning the toss.
PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PES vs QUE)Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Chris Gayle, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz
Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-captain: Tom Kohler Cadmore
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Chris Gayle, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Tom Banton, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-captain: Shoaib Malik