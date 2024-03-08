PES vs QUE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 8, 2024

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will be taking on the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. This high-octane PES vs QUE contest will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their last game and came out on top in a high-scoring thriller. Batting first, they posted 204 on the board. The game went down to the wire and Zalmi held their nerves to win by four runs.

The Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss against the Karachi Kings in their previous fixture. After being asked to bat first, the batters faltered as they got bundled out on 118. They failed to defend the total to lose the game by seven wickets.

Ahead of the PES vs QUE encounter on Friday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Akeal Hosein (QUE) – 8 Credits

Akeal Hosein represents Quetta Gladiators (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Akeal Hosein of Quetta Gladiators is having a wonderful tournament with the ball in hand. He has played only six games so far and picked up nine wickets, averaging 19.44 in the competition.

Hosein had a decent outing against the Karachi Kings. He looked good at the crease and scored 14 off 13 balls before falling in the penultimate over.

With the ball, he bowled a tight spell of 1/24 in his four overs, which included the wicket of well-set James Vince. He is a handy pick for the PES vs QUE game as the surface assists spinners.

#2 Abrar Ahmad (QUE) – 8.5 Credits

Abrar Ahmad is the leading wicket-taker for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing edition of the PSL. The spinner has picked up 11 wickets in six games at a stellar average of 16.09. He often bogs down the opposition’s batters with his variations in the middle overs.

Defending 119 against the Karachi Kings, Abrar bowled a brilliant spell. He dismissed the dangerous-looking Tim Seifert and conceded only 24 runs in his four overs. With the way Abrar is bowling, he is a great choice as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#1 Babar Azam (PES) – 9 Credits

Babar Azam receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Babar Azam is leading Peshawar Zalmi from the front. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition, having amassed 394 runs in seven outings. He has been averaging 65.67 and striking above 150. Azam was the Player of the Match against the Multan Sultans.

Batting first, Babar opened the batting and scored a well-composed 64 off 40 balls before departing in the 15th over. His knock comprised seven boundaries and two maximums. Babar is in rich form with the bat and you can rely on him to score big in the upcoming PES vs QUE contest.

