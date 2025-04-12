PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Peshawar Zalmi (PES) squaring off against Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday, April 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Both the teams are ready to start their 2025 season with a bang. Led by Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi have a perfect balance of bowlers and batters. They won six of their 10 2024 league-stage matches. Quetta Gladiators are captained by Saud Shakeel. They won five of their 10 2024 league-stage matches.
These two teams have played a total of 23 head-to-head matches. Quetta Gladiators have won 10 matches while Peshawar Zalmi have won 13 matches.
PES vs QUE Match Details
The 2nd match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PES vs QUE, 2nd Match
Date and Time: April 12, 2025, 4:00 PM IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pitch Report
The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is good for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, where a total of 282 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
PES vs QUE Form Guide
PES - Will be playing their first match
QUE - Will be playing their first match
PES vs QUE Probable Playing XI
PES Playing XI
No injury updates
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Mohammad Haris, Najibullah Zadran, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Arif Yaqoob, Nahid Rana
QUE Playing XI
No injury updates
Finn Allen, Kusal Mendis (wk), Saud Shakeel (c), Mark Chapman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr
PES vs QUE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Kusal Mendis
Kusal Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. Finn Allen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match. He will bat in the top order and was in great form recently.
Batters
Saim Ayub
Babar Azam and Saim Ayub are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Babar Azam is in exceptional form. He has a good venue and head-to-head record. He will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match. Mark Chapman is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Faheem Ashraf
Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Faheem Ashraf will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. Akeal Hosein is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Mohammad Amir
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Alzarri Joseph and Mohammad Amir. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mohammad Amir is in exceptional form. He can trouble Peshawar Zalmi batters. Abrar Ahmed is another good bowler for today's match.
PES vs QUE match captain and vice-captain choices
Saim Ayub
Saim Ayub is one of the most crucial picks from Peshawar Zalmi as the pitch is expected to support batters. He is expected to open the innings for his team. He was in great form in the recent matches.
Babar Azam
Babar Azam is another crucial pick from the Peshawar Zalmi squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional venue record.
5 Must-Picks for PES vs QUE, 2nd Match
Babar Azam
Mark Chapman
Saim Ayub
Finn Allen
Kusal Mendis
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batter the captain or vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, F Allen
Batters: B Azam, S Shakeel, S Ayub, M Chapman
All-rounders: F Ashraf
Bowlers: M Amir, A Joseph, M Wasim, A Ahmed
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, F Allen, M Haris, T Kohler Cadmore
Batters: B Azam, S Ayub, M Chapman
All-rounders: F Ashraf
Bowlers: M Amir, A Joseph, K Jamieson
