PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Peshawar Zalmi (PES) squaring off against Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday, April 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Both the teams are ready to start their 2025 season with a bang. Led by Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi have a perfect balance of bowlers and batters. They won six of their 10 2024 league-stage matches. Quetta Gladiators are captained by Saud Shakeel. They won five of their 10 2024 league-stage matches.

These two teams have played a total of 23 head-to-head matches. Quetta Gladiators have won 10 matches while Peshawar Zalmi have won 13 matches.

PES vs QUE Match Details

The 2nd match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 12 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

PES vs QUE, 2nd Match

Date and Time: April 12, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is good for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, where a total of 282 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

PES vs QUE Form Guide

PES - Will be playing their first match

Ad

QUE - Will be playing their first match

PES vs QUE Probable Playing XI

PES Playing XI

No injury updates

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Mohammad Haris, Najibullah Zadran, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Ali, Arif Yaqoob, Nahid Rana

QUE Playing XI

No injury updates

Finn Allen, Kusal Mendis (wk), Saud Shakeel (c), Mark Chapman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Jamieson, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Ad

PES vs QUE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. Finn Allen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match. He will bat in the top order and was in great form recently.

Batters

Saim Ayub

Babar Azam and Saim Ayub are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Babar Azam is in exceptional form. He has a good venue and head-to-head record. He will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match. Mark Chapman is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Faheem Ashraf

Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Faheem Ashraf will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. Akeal Hosein is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mohammad Amir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Alzarri Joseph and Mohammad Amir. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Mohammad Amir is in exceptional form. He can trouble Peshawar Zalmi batters. Abrar Ahmed is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

PES vs QUE match captain and vice-captain choices

Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub is one of the most crucial picks from Peshawar Zalmi as the pitch is expected to support batters. He is expected to open the innings for his team. He was in great form in the recent matches.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is another crucial pick from the Peshawar Zalmi squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional venue record.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for PES vs QUE, 2nd Match

Babar Azam

Mark Chapman

Saim Ayub

Finn Allen

Kusal Mendis

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batter the captain or vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, F Allen

Ad

Batters: B Azam, S Shakeel, S Ayub, M Chapman

All-rounders: F Ashraf

Bowlers: M Amir, A Joseph, M Wasim, A Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, F Allen, M Haris, T Kohler Cadmore

Ad

Batters: B Azam, S Ayub, M Chapman

All-rounders: F Ashraf

Bowlers: M Amir, A Joseph, K Jamieson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️