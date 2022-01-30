PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 5

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will take on Islamabad United (ISL) in the fifth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

In their only game in the tournament, Zalmi recorded a close win over Quetta Gladiators. Meanwhile, this is the first game of the season for Islamabad United. They reached the knockouts in the last season, but lost in Eliminator 2.

PES vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi:

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Patrick Brown, Sameen Gul, Usman Qadir.

Islamabad United:

Alex Hales, Paul Stirling/Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Musa Khan.

Match Details

Match: PES vs ISL.

Date & Time: January 30th 2022; 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The track at the National Stadium in Karachi has been a very good one to bat on. The average score here for teams batting first in this tournament is around 173 runs. Spinners should have some turn, and pacers could get some movement with the new ball.

Today’s PES vs ISL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Kohler-Cadmore looked in good touch in his last game, getting a fluent 22. He can get substantial scores at the top of the order.

Batters

Alex Hales is in top form, and got big runs in the BBL. He can play some game-changing knocks while opening the batting.

All-rounders

Hussain Talat struck a match-winning 52 off 29 balls in his last game against Quetta Gladiators. He can also chip in handily with the ball.

Bowlers

Hasan Ali is a wicket-taker, and could be a key bowler for ISL in this game.

Five best players to pick in PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team

Hussain Talat (PES).

Alex Hales (ISL).

Haider Ali (PES).

Shadab Khan (PES).

Hasan Ali (ISL).

PES vs ISL Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United - Pakistan Super League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown.

Captain: Hussain Talat. Vice-captain: Alex Hales.

Dream11 Team for Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United - Pakistan Super League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Azam Khan, Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir.

Captain: Haider Ali. Vice-captain: Shadab Khan.

Edited by Bhargav