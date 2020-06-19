PF vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 19th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ALZ vs PF match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Alby Zalmi CC take on Pakistanska Foreningen in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm League sees two of the tournament favourites, Alby Zalmi CC and Pakistanska Foreningen, going head to head for a place in the final.

Both teams have had stellar campaigns and only one point separated them on the points table. While Alby Zalmi lost only one of their six games, Pakistanska Foreningen ended the league phase as the only unbeaten team in the competition. The league fixture between the two teams was washed out, which adds intrigue to the already exciting match-up.

Both teams should field their strongest sides on Friday with a win taking them one step closer to glory.

Squads to choose from

Pakistanska Foreningen

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

Alby Zalmi CC

Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistanka Foreningen

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, M Usama, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

Alby Zalmi CC

I Zia, M Usman Ifthikar, Q Mir, A Khan, R Khan, Azam Khalil, F Chaudhry, U Jabbar, S Ali, S Khalil and T Masood

Match Details

Match: Pakistanska Foreningen vs Alby Zalmi CC

Date: June 19, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards with no bad weather on the forecast for this game. However, the bowlers are getting some help off the pitch and this could level the playing field. Given that this is a crucial knockout game, both teams will look to bat first with the pitch not changing too much during the course of the twenty overs.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

PF vs ALZ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Share Ali, Q Mir Afzal, K Zia, M Vajjih, S Ali Khan, R Khan, A Khalil, Tasaduq Hussain, M Usama Chaudhry, M Bilal and S Khalil

Captain - A Khalil , Vice-captain - C Share Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Share Ali, Q Mir Afzal, K Zia, M Vajjih, S Ali Khan, R Khan, A Khalil, I Zia, M Usama Chaudhry, M Bilal and F Chaudhry.

Captain - C Share Ali, Vice-captain - R Khan