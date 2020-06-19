PF vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 19th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ALZ vs PF match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.
- Alby Zalmi CC take on Pakistanska Foreningen in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.
The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm League sees two of the tournament favourites, Alby Zalmi CC and Pakistanska Foreningen, going head to head for a place in the final.
Both teams have had stellar campaigns and only one point separated them on the points table. While Alby Zalmi lost only one of their six games, Pakistanska Foreningen ended the league phase as the only unbeaten team in the competition. The league fixture between the two teams was washed out, which adds intrigue to the already exciting match-up.
Both teams should field their strongest sides on Friday with a win taking them one step closer to glory.
Squads to choose from
Pakistanska Foreningen
Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.
Alby Zalmi CC
Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.
Predicted Playing XIs
Pakistanka Foreningen
C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, M Usama, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal
Alby Zalmi CC
I Zia, M Usman Ifthikar, Q Mir, A Khan, R Khan, Azam Khalil, F Chaudhry, U Jabbar, S Ali, S Khalil and T Masood
Match Details
Match: Pakistanska Foreningen vs Alby Zalmi CC
Date: June 19, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm
Pitch Report
A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards with no bad weather on the forecast for this game. However, the bowlers are getting some help off the pitch and this could level the playing field. Given that this is a crucial knockout game, both teams will look to bat first with the pitch not changing too much during the course of the twenty overs.
ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Share Ali, Q Mir Afzal, K Zia, M Vajjih, S Ali Khan, R Khan, A Khalil, Tasaduq Hussain, M Usama Chaudhry, M Bilal and S Khalil
Captain - A Khalil , Vice-captain - C Share Ali
Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Share Ali, Q Mir Afzal, K Zia, M Vajjih, S Ali Khan, R Khan, A Khalil, I Zia, M Usama Chaudhry, M Bilal and F Chaudhry.
Captain - C Share Ali, Vice-captain - R KhanPublished 19 Jun 2020, 03:29 IST