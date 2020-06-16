PF vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 17th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PF vs IND match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Indiska CC take on Pakistanska Foreningen in Match 11 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The first game on what promises to be an exciting Day 3 in the ECS T10 Stockholm League features a blockbuster encounter between Pakistanska Foreningen and Indiska CC.

Both teams come into this game with four points each, although Pakistanska Foreningen hasn't lost a game so far. They have a solid batting unit led by Share Ali Choudhry and captain Sameer Ali Khan and are the early favourites to win it all.

On the other hand, Indiska, who came away with a one-run victory against Stockholm CC in the league opener, will be eager to get over their loss to Sigtuna. Led by D Dey, Indiska are certainly capable of a good performance, which Pakistanska Foreningen should be wary of heading into this game.

Squads to choose from

Indiska CC

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chiranjeevi Vattiri, Apoorv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

Pakistanska Foreningen

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Indiska CC

D Dey, G Singh, S Murali, R Kumar, A Kumar-Sareen, S Parameshwar, R Yadav, S Hiremath, S Sharma, S Kumar-Sareen and K Patel

Pakistanska Foreningen

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

Match Details

Match: Indiska CC vs Pakistanska Foreningen

Date: June 17, 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch has been favourable to the batsmen with the ball coming on nicely onto the bat. Apart from the odd ball keeping low, the batsmen should be able to play their natural game, although they will have to watch our for some extra movement with the new ball. The spinners might get the ball to grip on this surface, making for a highly exciting contest between bat and ball.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

PF vs IND Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Share Ali, S Murali, D Dey, Tajammal Hussain, R Kumar, Tasaduq Hussain, S Hiremath, S Ali Khan, K Patel, Z Aslam and R Yadav

Captain - C Share Ali , Vice-captain - D Dey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Share Ali, S Murali, D Dey, Tajammal Hussain, G Singh, Tasaduq Hussain, S Hiremath, S Ali Khan, S Kumar-Sareen, V Muhammad and R Yadav

Captain - D Dey , Vice-captain - S Ali Khan