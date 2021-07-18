PF vs STO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 19th, 2021

Pakistanska Forening will be up against Stockholm in Match No.3 of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Monday.

Pakistanska is the defending champion coming into this tournament. They won the previous edition of the ECS T10 Sweden. Stockholm, on the other hand, finished sixth in the group stage last time around.

Stockholm will be looking to turn things around this year, while Pakistanska will want to retain their title this season as well.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team as the two sides meet in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match.

Stockholm’s Himanshu Patel made contributions with both the bat and ball in the previous edition of ECS T10 Sweden. In an otherwise disappointing season, he put up a decent showing with his all-round abilities.

Himanshu was the second-highest run-scorer for his side with 56 runs. He also picked up three wickets from five games. As Stockholm look to put up an improved performance in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021, Patel will have a vital role to play.

Right-arm medium pacer Muhammad Bilal took the most wickets for Pakistanska last time around in the ECS T10 Stockholm. He picked up eight wickets at an average of 5.57 and an economy of just 5.75.

Bilal also featured in the list of leading wicket-takers overall, ending fourth. He is expected to improve on his performances as his side look to win the title consecutive times.

Pakistanska all-rounder Sameer Ali Khan played a key role in their triumph the previous season. He notched 106 runs from seven games. His best performance with the bat, an unbeaten 46, came in the all-important final.

He also picked up eight wickets and was the fifth-highest wicket-taker overall in the ECS T10 Stockholm 2020. Khan recorded an impressive economy of 6.66 in the tournament.

His all-round abilities can earn your Dream11 team extra points, making him a key inclusion.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar