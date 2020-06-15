PF vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 16th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PF vs STO match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Stockholm CC take on Pakistanska Foreningen in Match 7 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

ECS T10 action continues as hot favourites Pakistanska Foreningen take on Stockholm CC in the second game on Tuesday.

Both teams come into this game with contrasting starts to their campaigns. While Stockholm CC lost both of their games on Monday, Pakistanska Foreningen made light work of Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

All signs point towards another landslide victory for PF, although you cannot take Stockholm CC lightly in this format. With their campaign on the line, STO will hope for a better performance against the likes of Share Ali and Ali Khan.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm CC

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

Pakistanska Foreningen

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm CC

V Bezawada, A Mathur, K Vats, S Yadlapalli, S Sakpal, H Patel, U Bharti, A Ganesan, S Mokhamatam, C Nali and N Komalia

Pakistanska Foreningen

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

Match Details

Match: Stockholm CC vs Pakistanska Foreningen

Date: June 16, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, play should continue as scheduled with some additional help on offer for the pacers. The batsmen will have to take their time before going big with wickets-in-hand being key.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

PF vs STO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Share Ali, C Nali, Tas Hussain, A Mathur, S Yadlapalli, V Muhammad, Taj Hussain, H Patel, S Ali Khan, M Bilal and S Mokhamatam

Captain - C Share Ali, Vice-captain - S Ali Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Share Ali, C Nali, K Jalali, A Mathur, S Yadlapalli, V Muhammad, Taj Hussain, U Bharti, S Ali Khan, M Bilal and S Mokhamatam

Captain - S Ali Khan, Vice-captain - A Mathur