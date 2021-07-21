PF vs UME Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Sweden match - July 22nd, 2021 

Pakistanska Forening are up against Umea in Match No. 14 of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm, on Thursday.

Pakistanska Forening are unbeaten in the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 so far. They have won all five of their games and thus remain the team to beat. On the other hand, Umea are yet to win a game, suffering four straight losses. While one team will look to continue its winning run, the other will look to find some momentum in a disappointing campaign so far.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming ECS T10 Sweden 2021 fixture.

#3 Majid Mustafa

Umea captain Majid Mustafa is their leading run-scorer in the ongoing ECS T10 Sweden 2021. The right-handed batsman has scored 116 runs in four games. He scored a 13-ball 32 in his side’s recent game against Stockholm, striking at 246.2. The skipper scored an unbeaten 27-ball 50 against the Forenom Royals and has thus been a batting mainstay for Umea.

#2 Bilal Muhammad

Bilal Muhammad is the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistanska Forening in this edition of the ECS T10 Sweden. The right-arm pacer has picked up 7 wickets from 5 games, with an average of 6.14 and an economy of 4.77. He picked up 2 wickets for just 7 runs in their previous game against Botkyrka.

#1 Zubair Aslam

Zubair Aslam has picked up the highest number of wickets for Pakistanska Forening so far in ECS T10 Sweden 2021. The right-arm quick has grabbed 8 wickets from four games, averaging 4.37 and with an economy of just 5. Incidentally, his best figures in the tournament are against Umea. He picked up 4/11 when the two sides met previously. He will be keen to repeat his heroics and is a must-pick for your Dream11 team as well.

