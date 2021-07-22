PF vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Stockholm match - July 22, 2021

Pakistanska Forening and Umea will take on each other in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Stockholm at Norsborg Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Pakistanska Forening has been unstoppable in the tournament, with five wins in five matches. They are the only undefeated team so far, and would love to continue their winning streak going forward in the tournament.

They have been exceptional in all three departments of the game.

Umea is having a completely opposite tournament as they are winless so far and are wooden spoon holders of Group A.

They have played four matches and lost all of them. With their knockout hopes slowly fading away, they need to put up their A-game to add some victories to their account.

Squads to choose from

Pakistanska Forening

Abdullah Khalil, Ali Husnain, Ali Usman, Aljabbar Hussain, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Farrukh Ilyas, Hammad Iftikhkar, Imam Din, Jawan Awan, Jitender Singh, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Qamrii Gujjar, Ruksar Ahmed, Sameer Ali Khan, Shahzaib Gul, Shari Shaji, Sheharyar Raza, Talha Mustafa, Usama Chaudhary, Waqar Hasan, Zubair Aslam

Umea

Abdullah Abrar, Abid Sayyid Amir Husseini, Arsalan Bajwa, Bilal Saleem, Dharmesh Sabharwal, Gopinath Manavalan, Hani Hassan, Haseeb Babar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad, Majid Mustafa, Nasir Mehmood, Pradeep Singh, Pradheep Mishra, Sohail Adnan, Sukhbir Singh, Sulman Yusuf, Syed Junaid, Tatbeeq Raza Ullah, Zeeshan Haider

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistanska Forening

Abdullah Khalil, Zubair Aslam, Mohammed Vajjih Ali, Sameer Ali Khan, Usama Chaudhry, Shari Shaji, Kamran Zia(wk), Bilal Muhammad(c), Faraan Chaudhry, Waciar Hassan, Hammad Iftikhar

Umea

Majid Mustafa(c)(wk), Pardeep Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Amir Husseini, Syed Junaid, Arslan Bajwa, Abid Sayyid, Hani Hassan, Abdullah Abrar, Kaiyum Miah, Mahmood Ahmad

Match Details

Match: Pakistanska Forening vs Umea, Match 14

Date and Time (IST): July 22, 2021, 2:30 PM

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch report

The pitch at Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm has largely favored batters in the tournament. Although the track has shown some assistance for slow bowlers in the later stages of the game, batters will make it big in the first innings.

Captains winning the toss would love to bat first on this batting-friendly wicket. 120 should be the par score.

ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PF vs. UME)

PF vs. UME Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Majid Mustafa, Waciar Hassan, Faraan Chaudhry, Abdullah Abrar, Sameer Ali Khan, Syed Junaid, Amir Husseini, Hani Hassan, Zubair Aslam, Bilal Muhammad, Abdullah Khalil

Captain: Sameer Ali Khan Vice-captain: Zubair Aslam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Usama Chaudhry, Majid Mustafa, Mahmood Ahmad, Faraan Chaudhry, Abdullah Abrar, Sameer Ali Khan, Syed Junaid, Hammad Iftikhar, Hani Hassan, Zubair Aslam, Bilal Muhammad, Abdullah Khalil

Captain: Majid Mustafa Vice-captain: Mahmood Ahmad

