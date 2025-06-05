PHI-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025, 5th T20I

The 5th T20I of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will see Philippines Women (PHI-W) squaring off against Hong Kong Women (HK-W) at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano on Thursday, June 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PHI-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Philippines Women lost their last match to China Women by 5 wickets. China Women chased the target of 51 runs in 14.2 overs. Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, won their last match against Japan Women by 19 runs.

Hong Kong Women will try to maintain their winning momentum, while Philippines Women will try their best to make a strong comeback.

PHI-W vs HK-W Match Details

The 5th T20I of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will be played on June 5 at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PHI-W vs HK-W, 5th T20I match

Date and Time: 5th June 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Stadium, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano is good for bowlers. Fans can expect a low-scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on all-rounders and bowlers to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are crucial at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Philippines Women and China Women, where a total of 101 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PHI-W vs HK-W Form Guide

PHI-W - L

HK-W - W

PHI-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XI

PHI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Angela Busa, Jomae Masaya, Jessica Medianesta (wk), Ashley Miranda, Simran Sirah, Alex Smith, Jhon Andreano, Reyven Castillo, Katie Donovan ©, Amelia Valdez, Karri Keen

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Natasha Miles ©, Yasmin Daswani, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Kary Chan, Maryam Bibi, Shing Chan, Emma Lai, Alison Siu, Kaur Mahekdeep, Alishba Kanwal, Betty Chan

PHI-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ying

H Ying is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. J Medianesta is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Miles

Y Daswani and N Miles are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N Miles will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 34 runs in the last match. S Sirah is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Chan

D Shing Chan and K Chan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. K Chan will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 36 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. K Donovan is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Keen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Keen and A Siu. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Keen will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She took 3 wickets in the last match. B Chan is another good bowler for today's match.

PHI-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Chan

K Chan was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She smashed 36 runs and took 2 wickets in the last nail-biting match.

K Donovan

K Donovan is one of the most crucial picks from the Philippines Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She smashed 2 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PHI-W vs HK-W, 5th T20I match

K Chan

K Donovan

K Keen

D Shing Chan

N Miles

Philippines Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Philippines Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Ying

Batters: Y Daswani, N Miles

All-rounders: K Chan, D Shing Chan, K Donovan, A Smith, A Valdez

Bowlers: K Keen, B Chan, A Siu

Philippines Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Ying

Batters: N Miles

All-rounders: K Chan, D Shing Chan, K Donovan, A Smith, A Valdez, M Bibi

Bowlers: K Keen, M Kaur, A Siu

