PHI-W vs MGL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025, 8th T20I

The 8th T20I of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will see Philippines Women (PHI-W) squaring off against Mongolia Women (MGL-W) at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano on Friday, June 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PHI-W vs MGL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Philippines Women have won none of their last two matches. Their last match against Hong Kong Women was abandoned due to rain. Mongolia Women, too, have won none of their last two matches. They lost their last match to China Women by 7 wickets.

Both teams will look to make a strong comeback in today's match.

PHI-W vs MGL-W Match Details

The 8th T20I of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will be played on June 6 at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PHI-W vs MGL-W, 8th T20I match

Date and Time: 6th June 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Stadium, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano is good for bowlers. Fans can expect a low-scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on all-rounders and bowlers to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are crucial at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between China Women and Mongolia Women, where a total of 65 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

PHI-W vs MGL-W Form Guide

PHI-W - A L

MGL-W - L A

PHI-W vs MGL-W Probable Playing XI

PHI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Angela Busa, Jomae Masaya, Jessica Medianesta (wk), Ashley Miranda, Simran Sirah, Alex Smith, Jhon Andreano, Reyven Castillo, Katie Donovan ©, Amelia Valdez, Karri Keen

MGL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Batjargal Ichinkhorloo, Ganbold Urjindulam, Javzandulam Tugsjargal, Myagmarzaya Batnasan, Jargalsaikhan Erdenesuvd, Odzaya Erdenebaatar, Uugansuvd Bayarjavkhlan, Enkhbold Khaliunaa, Gansuk Anujin, Battsetseg Namuunzul, Oyunsuvd Amarjargal

PHI-W vs MGL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Medianesta

J Medianesta is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. M Batnasan is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

B Ichinkhorloo

B Ichinkhorloo and S Sirah are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. B Ichinkhorloo will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. G Anujin is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Donovan

A Smith and K Donovan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. K Donovan will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She took 1 wicket and smashed 2 runs in the last match. U Bayarjavkhlan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Keen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Keen and O Erdenebaatar. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Keen will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She took 3 wickets in the last match. O Amarjargal is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

PHI-W vs MGL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Donovan

K Donovan was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She took 1 wicket in the last match.

K Keen

K Keen is one of the most crucial picks from the Philippines Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She took 3 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PHI-W vs MGL-W, 8th T20I match

K Keen

O Erdenebaatar

K Donovan

A Smith

U Bayarjavkhlan

Philippines Women vs Mongolia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Philippines Women vs Mongolia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Medianesta, M Batnasan

Batters: B Ichinkhorloo

All-rounders: U Bayarjavkhlan, A Smith, A Valdez, J Andreano, K Donovan

Bowlers: O Amarjargal, K Keen, O Erdenebaatar

Philippines Women vs Mongolia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Medianesta

Batters: S Sirah

All-rounders: U Bayarjavkhlan, A Smith, A Valdez, J Andreano, K Donovan

Bowlers: O Amarjargal, K Keen, O Erdenebaatar, R Castillo

