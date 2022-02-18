PHT vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10, Match 23

Prim Height Transport will take on Arqum Cricket Club in Match 23 of Group A at the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Friday, 18th February 2022. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Prim Height Transport are currently placed fourth in the table with just one win and two losses. They come into this match on the back of a five-wicket defeat against MGM Cricket Club.

Meanwhile, Arqum Cricket Club have lost each of their three games to sit at the bottom spot in the points table. In their previous game, they suffered a disappointing nine-wicket defeat against the Kabul Zalmi Live Stars.

PHT vs ACC Probable Playing 11 Today

Prim Height Transport

Rafeeq Zaman(c), Amjad Gul, Amjad Khan, Asmat Ullah, Ateeq Ur Rehman(wk), Farid Ghulam, Hazrat Bilal, Irfan Ullah, Rahman Gull, Riaz Khaliq, Waqas Ahmed

Arqum Cricket Club

Bilal Saleem(c), Fawad Hussain, Jaffer Naqvi, Jagraj Singh, MD Ahsan, Muhammad Tamim, Muhammad Hilal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rehan Rashid Nurie(wk), Bahadur Ali, Muhammad Qasim

Match Details

Match: Prim Height Transport vs Arqum Cricket Club, Match 23

Date and Time: Friday, 18th February at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is usually a balanced one. However, in recent games, the bowlers have proved to be more effective. Four of the last five games played here have been won by the team batting first.

Today’s PHT vs ACC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ateeq ur Rehman: Ateeq hasn’t been impactful with the bat but has contributed immensely behind the stumps. He has scored 21 runs and has been involved in seven dismissals.

Batters

Amjad Gul: Amjad Gul has performed admirably with the bat. He currently has 103 runs to his name in three games at a strike rate of 194.34

Amjad Khan: Amjad Khan is a dependable top-order batter. He has 70 runs to his name at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 114.75.

All-rounders

Hazrat Bilal: Hazrat Bilal has been decent with the ball so far in the tournament. He has picked up three wickets in as many games at an economy of around eight.

Riaz Khaliq: Riaz has the ability to take wickets early on in the innings. He has grabbed two wickets in three games.

Bowlers

Muhammad Qasim: Qasim has been a consistent wicket-taker for his side. He has four wickets to his name in three games at an economy of 7.50.

Irfan Ullah: Irfan has been a reliable bowler this season. He has grabbed three wickets in as many matches at an economy of 8.20.

Top 5 best players to pick in PHT vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Gul: 194 points

Muhammad Qasim: 171 points

Amjad Khan: 114 points

Ateeq ur Rehman: 102 points

Irfan Ullah: 101 points

Important stats for PHT vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Gul: Three matches, 103 runs

Muhammad Qasim: Three matches, four wickets

Amjad Khan: Three matches, 70 runs

Ateeq ur Rehman: Three matches, 21 runs, seven dismissals

Irfan Ullah: Three matches, three wickets

PHT vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Today

PHT vs ACC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ateeq ur Rehman, Amjad Gul, Amjad Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Riaz Khaliq, Muhammad Qasim, Irfan Ullah, MD Ahsan, Rafeeq Zaman, Jagraj Singh, Muhammad Tamim

Captain: Amjad Gul Vice-Captain: Muhammad Qasim

PHT vs ACC Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ateeq ur Rehman, Amjad Gul, Amjad Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Riaz Khaliq, Muhammad Qasim, Irfan Ullah, Bilal Saleem, Jaffer Naqvi, Muhammad Zeeshan, Asmat Ullah

Captain: Amjad Khan Vice-Captain: Irfan Ullah

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee