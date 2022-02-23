PHT vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, 3rd Quarter-Final

Prim Height Transport will take on Brother Gas in the third quarter-final of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Wednesday.

In the group stages of the tournament, Prim Height Transport secured three wins in five matches. They arrive into this game on the back of an impressive win.

They defeated the Alubond Tigers by nine wickets in their last match and are expected to continue with the same momentum here as well. Brother Gas, meanwhile, won four of their five group stage games.

They finished second in Group B and will be hoping to qualify for the semis with a win here.

PHT vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

PHT XI

Jean Miguel Podosky, Jordan Alegre, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Henry Tyler, Grant Russ(w), Kapil Kumar, Vimal Kumar, Jonathan Hill(c), Richard Goodwin, Huzaifa Mohammed, Daniel Smith.

BG XI

Dawood Ejaz, Mohammad Azhar (C), Tanvir Javed, Zeeshan Abid, Saqib Manshad, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Mohammad Waseem, Mujahid Amin., Jiju Janardhanan, Zahid Ali, Omer Farooq.

Match Details

PHT vs BG, Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, 3rd Quarter-Final

Date and Time: February 23, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s PHT vs BG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tahir will be a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 161.11 and will be expecting a big knock here.

Batters

U Khan is the top-scorer for Brother Gas in the Sharjah CFBS so far. He has amassed 204 runs in five matches at an average of 51 and has a mind-blowing strike rate of 224.18.

A Gul is the highest scorer for Prim Height Transport and has amassed 146 runs and has been dismissed only once. Gul also has a wonderful strike rate of 202.78.

All-rounders

R Khaliq has been performing well with the ball. He has picked up five wickets in four matches at an average of 11.60.

Bowlers

M Azhar has been on song for Brother Gas and has wreaked havoc with his bowling. He has scalped 10 wickets in only five matches at a stunning average of 8.20.

Top 5 best players to pick in PHT vs BG Dream11 prediction team

U Khan (BG) – 359 points

M Azhar (BG) – 346 points

A Gul (PHT) – 277 points

H Tahir (BG) – 207 points

R Khaliq (PHT) – 205 points

Important stats for PHT vs BG Dream11 prediction team

U Khan: 204 runs

M Azhar: 10 wickets

A Gul: 146 runs

H Tahir: 116 runs

R Khaliq: 5 wickets

PHT vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today

PHT vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tahir, A Ur Rehman, U Khan, A Gul, J Janardhanan, R Khaliq, O Farooq, R Zaman, M Azhar, H Bilal, S Manshad

Captain: U Khan, Vice-Captain: M Azhar

PHT vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tahir, U Khan, A Gul, J Janardhanan, A Khan, R Khaliq, O Farooq, F Ghulam, M Azhar, H Bilal, S Manshad

Captain: R Khaliq, Vice-Captain: A Gul.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar