PHT vs CHK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ajman Council T10 League, Match 11

Prim Height Transport (PHT) will lock horns with Chittagong Kings (CHK) in the 11th match of the Ajman Council T10 League at Eden Gardens Ajman in UAE on Thursday, June 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PHT vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Chittagong Kings have won two of their three games and are third in the points table. They won their last game against Seven Districts by five runs in a close contest. Prim Height Transport, on the other hand, lost their opening game by 10 wickets to Seven Districts and will be looking for their first win in the tournament.

PHT vs CHK Match Details

Match 11 of the Ajman Council T10 League will be played on June 8 at the Eden Gardens Ajman in UAE. The match is set to take place at 10:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PHT vs CHK, Ajman Council T10 League, Match 11

Date and Time: June 08, 2023, 10.15 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

PHT vs CHK Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens Ajman is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers, however, are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 103 runs.

PHT vs CHK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Prim Height Transport: L-L-W-W-W

Chittagong Kings: W-L

PHT vs CHK Probable Playing 11s

Prim Height Transport Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Prim Height Transport Probable Playing 11

Rafeeq Zaman (c), Amjad Khan, Abdullah Khan, Irfan UIlah, Muhammad Arshad, Asmat Ullah, Mehraban Shah, Riaz Khaliq, Muhammad Dawood, Bilal Cheema (wk), Sagheer Afridi

Chittagong Kings Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Chittagong Kings Probable Playing 11

Ahsan Shah, Muhammad Imran, Usman Khan (c&wk), Ansar Khan, Zahid Ali, Tarig Mehmood, Muhammad Umer, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Mohib, Keshav Sharma, Sajjad Murshad

PHT vs CHK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Muhammad Imran (3 matches, 52 runs, Strike Rate: 106.54)

Imran is a good wicketkeeper choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 106.54 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Usman Khan (3 matches, 94 runs, Strike Rate: 156.66)

Usman Khan is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 94 runs at a strike rate of 156.66 in three matches. He has struck five sixes and 11 fours so far.

Top All-rounder pick

Muhammad Umer (3 matches, 4 wickets, and 18 runs )

Muhammad Umer is an outstanding all-rounder and has done well in the tournament so far. He has scored 18 runs and taken four wickets in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Tariq Mehmood (3 matches, 6 wickets, and 22 runs)

Tariq Mehmood is a genuine wicket-taker, with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. He has taken six wickets in three matches. His aggressive batting style also makes him an excellent choice for today's outing.

PHT vs CHK Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Ahsan Shah

Ahsan Shah could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy role in your fantasy team. He has scored 24 runs and picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.67 in three matches.

Ansar Khan

Ansar Khan is an attacking top-order batsman who likes to take the bowlers on right from the start. He has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 245.83 in three games.

5 Must-picks for PHT vs CHK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Asmat Ullah

Mehraban Shah

Ameer Hamza

Muhammad Mohib

Riaz Khaliq

PHT vs CHK Match Expert Tips

Muhammad Umer and Tariq Mehmood could be wise multiplier choices as they can help you fetch points with their all-round skills.

PHT vs CHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head-To-Head League

PHT vs CHK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: M Imran

Batters: Usman Khan, Amir Hamza, Ansar Khan

All-rounders: R Zaman, M Arshad, Ahsan Shah, Muhammed Umer

Bowlers: Tariq Mehmood, Z Munir, M Shah

PHT vs CHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

PHT vs CHK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: M Imran, M Dawood

Batters: Usman Khan, Amir Hamza, Ansar Khan, A Khan

All-rounders: M Arshad, Ahsan Shah, Muhammed Umer

Bowlers: Tariq Mehmood, M Shah

