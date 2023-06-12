PHT vs DEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ajman T10, Match 21

The 21st match of the Ajman T10 will see the Pindi Boys Defenders CC (DEF) squaring off against Prim Height Transport (PHT) at the Eden Gardens in Ajman on Tuesday, June 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PHT vs DEF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pindi Boys Defenders CC have won none of their last four matches of the season. Prim Height Transport, on the other hand, have two victories in four appearances.

Pindi Boys Defenders CC will give it their all to win the match, but the Prim Height Transport are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PHT vs DEF Match Details

The 21st match of the Ajman T10 will be played on June 13 at the Eden Gardens in Ajman. The game is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PHT vs DEF, Match 21

Date and Time: 13th June 2023, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Ajman

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Elite Fleet Car and Ajman Heroes, where a total of 129 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PHT vs DEF Form Guide

PHT - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

DEF - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

PHT vs DEF Probable Playing XI

PHT Playing XI

No injury updates

Amjad Khan, Irfan Ullah, Muhammad Arshad, Asmat Ullah, Mehraban Shah, Riaz Khaliq, Muhammad Dawood ©, Bilal Cheema (wk), Saqib Khan, Aafzal Khan, Sagheer Afridi

DEF Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Yasir Maharvi ©, Suleman Khalid, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Salman Babar, Saqib Mahmood, Farhan Ahmed, Umer Dogar, Abdullah Azhar, Babar Ghazanfar, Sana Ulhaq Bhatti (wk), Saud Afzal

PHT vs DEF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ul Haq Bhatti

S Ul Haq Bhatti is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Dawood is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Afridi

M Afridi and A Khan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Ghazanfar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

U Doger

S Ali and U Doger are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Arshad is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

I Ullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Shah and I Ullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ullah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PHT vs DEF match captain and vice-captain choices

M Afridi

M Afridi will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 242 points in the last three matches.

S Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ali as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 185 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PHT vs DEF, Match 21

M Afridi

S Ali

S Ul Haq Bhatti

A Khan

A Ullah

Prim Height Transport vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prim Height Transport vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Dawood, S Ul Haq Bhatti

Batters: A Khan (vc), A Ghazanfar, M Afridi (c)

All-rounders: M Arshad, S Ali, U Doger

Bowlers: M Shah, I Ullah, A Ullah

Prim Height Transport vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ul Haq Bhatti

Batters: A Khan, M Afridi (c)

All-rounders: M Arshad, S Ali (vc), U Doger

Bowlers: M Shah, I Ullah, A Ullah, R Khaliq, R Bangash

