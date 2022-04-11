PHT vs FDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Plate Quarter-final 1

Prim Height Transport (PHT) will lock horns with Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) in the first Plate quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

Prim Height Transport are second in Group B after winning one out of their three games. They lost their last match against the Mideast Metals by seven wickets. Fair Deal Defenders have also won only one out of their three fixtures and are currently in third spot in Group A. They fell to a seven-wicket defeat in their last match against Syed Agha CC.

PHT vs FDD Probable Playing 11 Today

PHT XI

Muhammed Dawood (WK), Rafeeq Zaman, Amjad Khan, Muhammad Shahzad, Sagheer Afridi, Amjad Khan, Muhammad Rehan Shah, Muhamand Gul, Muhammad Bilal, Riaz Khaliq, Irfan Ullah.

FDD XI

Farhan Babar, Wajid Khan (WK), Mohsin Matto, Farhan Ahmad, Fahad Tariq, Salman Babar, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Yasir, Zia Mukhtar, Saud Afzal, Rizwan Amanat Ali.

Match Details

PHT vs FDD, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Plate Quarter-final 1

Date and Time: 11th April 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to shift gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 123 runs.

Today’s PHT vs FDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wajid Khan: Khan has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 167.65 in three matches, while also picking up two wickets. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Rafeeq Zaman: Zaman has underperformed so far this season, scoring only 24 runs in three outings. He is expected to bounce back and contribute well in Monday's contest.

Saud Afzal: Although Afzal has scored only 26 runs at a strike rate of 89.66 in two Sharjah Ramadan T20 League matches, he could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Muhammad Bilal: Bilal has scalped four wickets and scored 28 runs in three matches. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Muhammad Yasir: Yasir has scored 26 runs while also picking up four wickets in three matches. He can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Monday.

Bowlers

Irfan Ullah: Ullah has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.10 in three matches. He also has 32 runs to his name.

Rizwan Amanat Ali: Ali has scalped five wickets andscored 92 runs in three outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in PHT vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

Rizwan Amanat Ali (FDD) - 295 points

Irfan Ullah (PHT) - 184 points

Muhammad Yasir (FDD) - 174 points

Muhammad Bilal (PHT) - 161 points

Wajid Khan (FDD) - 143 points

Important Stats for PHT vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

Rizwan Amanat Ali: 92 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 150.82 and ER - 8.04

Irfan Ullah: 32 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 118.52 and ER - 4.10

Muhammad Yasir: 26 runs and 4 in 3 matches; SR - 86.67 and ER - 8.22

Muhammad Bilal: 28 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 103.70 and ER - 6.69

Wajid Khan: 57 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 167.65 and ER - 9.90

PHT vs FDD Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

PHT vs FDD Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wajid Khan, Muhammed Dawood, Rafeeq Zaman, Farhan Ahmad, Saud Afzal, Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Irfan Ullah, Riaz Khaliq.

Captain: Rizwan Amanat Ali. Vice-captain: Muhammad Yasir.

PHT vs FDD Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wajid Khan, Muhammed Dawood, Amjad Khan, Farhan Ahmad, Saud Afzal, Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Irfan Ullah, Riaz Khaliq.

Captain: Muhammad Yasir. Vice-captain: Rizwan Amanat Ali.

