PHT vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 6

Prim Height Transport will take on Kabul Zalmi Live Star in the sixth match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 on Thursday, 10th February 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Prim Height Transport didn’t have a great start to their tournament. They suffered a disappointing six-wicket defeat against the Interglobe Marine in their opening game of the season.
Meanwhile, Kabul Zalmi Live Star also started their season on a sour note. Unable to chase down a target of 102 runs, they suffered a 17-run defeat against the Alubond Tigers in their previous game.
PHT vs KZLS Probable Playing 11 Today
Prim Height Transport
Amjad Gul, Hazrat Bilal, Ateeq Ur Rehman (Wk), Mehboob Ali, Rafeeq Zaman (C), Amjad Khan, Adnan Obaid Ullah, Muhammad Arshad, Irfan Ullah, Riaz Khaliq, Anwar Gul.
Kabul Zalmi Live Star
Omid Rahman, Unaib Rehman, Aryan Saxena, Sajawal Riaz, Hassan Eisakhel, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Irfan Yousufzai, Muhamand Gul (C), Abdul Lateef, Faizan Afridi, Abdullah Khan (WK).
Match Details
Match: Prim Height Transport vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star, Match 6
Date and Time: Thursday, 10th February 11:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Pitch Report
The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a balanced one this season. There hasn’t been a consistent pattern here, so we can expect an even contest between the bat and the ball. A total of around 120 could prove to be enough at this venue.
Today’s PHT vs KZLS Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Ateeq ur Rehman: Ateeq had a decent outing in the previous fixture. He scored 17 runs at a strike rate of over 150 and was also involved in two dismissals.
Batters
Muhamand Gul: Muhamand started off well but failed to convert it into a big score. He managed to score 24 runs at a strike rate of 184.62.
Amjad Khan: Amjad is a reliable top-order batter for the Transport team. In the previous game, he played a decent knock of 25 runs.
All-rounders
Hassan Eisakhel: Hassan has carried on his form from the recently-concluded T20 tournament. In the previous game, he managed to score 35 runs at a decent strike rate of 134.62.
Riaz Khaliq: Riaz didn’t get an opportunity to bat in the previous game but performed decently with the ball. He picked up a solitary wicket while conceding at just 7.50 RPO.
Bowlers
Omid Rahman: Omid had a great outing with the ball last time out. He grabbed three vital wickets with an economy of just 5.00.
Unaib Rehman: Unaib was also great with the ball in the previous game. He picked up two crucial wickets while conceding at 8.50 RPO.
Top 5 best players to pick in PHT vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team
Omid Rahman: 109 points
Unaib Rehman: 73 points
Hassan Eisakhel: 53 points
Muhamand Gul: 45 points
Ateeq Ur Rehman: 44 points
Important stats for PHT vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team
Omid Rahman: 1 match, 3 wickets
Unaib Rehman: 1 match, 2 wickets
Hassan Eisakhel: 1 match, 35 runs
Muhamand Gul: 1 match, 24 runs
Ateeq Ur Rehman: 1 match, 17 runs
PHT vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Muhamand Gul, Amjad Khan, Hassan Eisakhel, Riaz Khaliq, Omid Rahman, Unaib Rehman, Aryan Saxena, Sajawal Riaz, Rafeeq Zaman, Irfan Ullah
Captain: Hassan Aisakhel Vice-Captain: Omid Rahman
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Muhamand Gul, Amjad Khan, Hassan Eisakhel, Riaz Khaliq, Omid Rahman, Unaib Rehman, Amjad Gul, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Faizan Afridi, Mehboob Ali
Captain: Riaz Khaliq Vice-Captain: Unaib Rehman