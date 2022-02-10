PHT vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, Match 6

Prim Height Transport will take on Kabul Zalmi Live Star in the sixth match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 on Thursday, 10th February 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Prim Height Transport didn’t have a great start to their tournament. They suffered a disappointing six-wicket defeat against the Interglobe Marine in their opening game of the season.

Meanwhile, Kabul Zalmi Live Star also started their season on a sour note. Unable to chase down a target of 102 runs, they suffered a 17-run defeat against the Alubond Tigers in their previous game.

PHT vs KZLS Probable Playing 11 Today

Prim Height Transport

Amjad Gul, Hazrat Bilal, Ateeq Ur Rehman (Wk), Mehboob Ali, Rafeeq Zaman (C), Amjad Khan, Adnan Obaid Ullah, Muhammad Arshad, Irfan Ullah, Riaz Khaliq, Anwar Gul.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star

Omid Rahman, Unaib Rehman, Aryan Saxena, Sajawal Riaz, Hassan Eisakhel, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Irfan Yousufzai, Muhamand Gul (C), Abdul Lateef, Faizan Afridi, Abdullah Khan (WK).

Match Details

Match: Prim Height Transport vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star, Match 6

Date and Time: Thursday, 10th February 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a balanced one this season. There hasn’t been a consistent pattern here, so we can expect an even contest between the bat and the ball. A total of around 120 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Today’s PHT vs KZLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ateeq ur Rehman: Ateeq had a decent outing in the previous fixture. He scored 17 runs at a strike rate of over 150 and was also involved in two dismissals.

Batters

Muhamand Gul: Muhamand started off well but failed to convert it into a big score. He managed to score 24 runs at a strike rate of 184.62.

Amjad Khan: Amjad is a reliable top-order batter for the Transport team. In the previous game, he played a decent knock of 25 runs.

All-rounders

Hassan Eisakhel: Hassan has carried on his form from the recently-concluded T20 tournament. In the previous game, he managed to score 35 runs at a decent strike rate of 134.62.

Riaz Khaliq: Riaz didn’t get an opportunity to bat in the previous game but performed decently with the ball. He picked up a solitary wicket while conceding at just 7.50 RPO.

Bowlers

Omid Rahman: Omid had a great outing with the ball last time out. He grabbed three vital wickets with an economy of just 5.00.

Unaib Rehman: Unaib was also great with the ball in the previous game. He picked up two crucial wickets while conceding at 8.50 RPO.

Top 5 best players to pick in PHT vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

Omid Rahman: 109 points

Unaib Rehman: 73 points

Hassan Eisakhel: 53 points

Muhamand Gul: 45 points

Ateeq Ur Rehman: 44 points

Important stats for PHT vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

Omid Rahman: 1 match, 3 wickets

Unaib Rehman: 1 match, 2 wickets

Hassan Eisakhel: 1 match, 35 runs

Muhamand Gul: 1 match, 24 runs

Ateeq Ur Rehman: 1 match, 17 runs

PHT vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Muhamand Gul, Amjad Khan, Hassan Eisakhel, Riaz Khaliq, Omid Rahman, Unaib Rehman, Aryan Saxena, Sajawal Riaz, Rafeeq Zaman, Irfan Ullah

Captain: Hassan Aisakhel Vice-Captain: Omid Rahman

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Muhamand Gul, Amjad Khan, Hassan Eisakhel, Riaz Khaliq, Omid Rahman, Unaib Rehman, Amjad Gul, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Faizan Afridi, Mehboob Ali

Captain: Riaz Khaliq Vice-Captain: Unaib Rehman

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee