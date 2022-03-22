PHT vs RKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League Match 4

The fourth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will see Prim Height Transport (PHT) take on Rehan Khan Events (RKE) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Tuesday.
Prim Height Transport and Rehan Khan Events begin their Sharjah Ramadan T20 Cup campaign amid high expectations. While Rehan Khan Events are a fairly new team, Prim Height Transport have some experience, albeit in the T10 format. They will head into the tournament as the favorites, but Rehan Khan and co. cannot be taken lightly by any means. With both teams eyeing a winning start, an entertaining Sharjah Ramadan T20 League game beckons in Sharjah.
PHT vs RKE Probable Playing 11 Today
PHT XI
Rafeeq Zaman, Amjad Gul, Amjad Khan, Ateeq ur Rehman, Anwar Gul, Adnan Obaid Ullah, Mehboob Ali, Shageen Afridi, Asmat Ullah, Muhammad Arshad and Riaz Khalid
RKE XI
Muhammad Faheem, Vinod Raghavan, Mohsin Raza, Vihar Buch, Rehan Khan, Syed Asif Raza, Arjun Subramanyam, Rakesh Rawat, Wasee ur Rehman, Fahad Ali and Mirza Baig
Match Details
PHT vs RKE, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Match 4
Date and Time: 22nd March 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sharjah is a good one to bat on, with the dimensions of the ground also favoring the batters. However, there should be some swing on offer for the pacers early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners could also have a say in the game. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.
Today’s PHT vs RKE Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Mushtaq Ahmad: Mushtaq Ahmad is a good player of both pace and spin and is expected to bat in the top order. Apart from his batting ability, Mushtaq is more than capable with his glovework, making him a fine option for your PHT vs RKE Dream11 fantasy team.
Batter
Vinod Raghavan: A technically sound batter, Vinod Raghavan is a good player of spin. Although he may lack the experience of playing T20 cricket, Raghavan's skill-set makes him one to watch out for in this game.
All-rounder
Rehan Khan: Rehan Khan is RKE's go-to player, given his skill-set. The all-rounder is expected to play a big role with both the bat and ball, making him a must-have in your PHT vs RKE Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowler
Asmat Ullah: Asmat Ullah was one of PHT's best bowlers, picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs. Asmat Ullah should find enough help off the surface, which should serve him well.
Top 3 best players to pick in PHT vs RKE Dream11 prediction team
Rehan Khan (RKE)
Sagheer Afridi (PHT)
Asmat Ullah (PHT)
Important stats for PHT vs RKE Dream11 prediction team
Rafeeq Zaman - 64 runs and 2 wickets in last five matches
Rehan Khan - 38 runs and 4 wickets in last three matches
Asmat Ullah - 5 wickets in the last five matches
PHT vs RKE Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ahmad, R Zaman, V Raghavan, A Khan, S Afridi, R Khan, S Asif Raza, M Arshad, A Ullah, W ur Rehman and M Baig.
Captain: R Khan. Vice-captain: A Khan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Faheem, R Zaman, V Raghavan, A Khan, M Raza, R Khan, S Asif Raza, M Arshad, A Ullah, F Ali and M Baig.
Captain: R Zaman. Vice-captain: R Khan.