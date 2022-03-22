PHT vs RKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League Match 4

The fourth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will see Prim Height Transport (PHT) take on Rehan Khan Events (RKE) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Prim Height Transport and Rehan Khan Events begin their Sharjah Ramadan T20 Cup campaign amid high expectations. While Rehan Khan Events are a fairly new team, Prim Height Transport have some experience, albeit in the T10 format. They will head into the tournament as the favorites, but Rehan Khan and co. cannot be taken lightly by any means. With both teams eyeing a winning start, an entertaining Sharjah Ramadan T20 League game beckons in Sharjah.

PHT vs RKE Probable Playing 11 Today

PHT XI

Rafeeq Zaman, Amjad Gul, Amjad Khan, Ateeq ur Rehman, Anwar Gul, Adnan Obaid Ullah, Mehboob Ali, Shageen Afridi, Asmat Ullah, Muhammad Arshad and Riaz Khalid

RKE XI

Muhammad Faheem, Vinod Raghavan, Mohsin Raza, Vihar Buch, Rehan Khan, Syed Asif Raza, Arjun Subramanyam, Rakesh Rawat, Wasee ur Rehman, Fahad Ali and Mirza Baig

Match Details

PHT vs RKE, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 22nd March 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah is a good one to bat on, with the dimensions of the ground also favoring the batters. However, there should be some swing on offer for the pacers early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners could also have a say in the game. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PHT vs RKE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushtaq Ahmad: Mushtaq Ahmad is a good player of both pace and spin and is expected to bat in the top order. Apart from his batting ability, Mushtaq is more than capable with his glovework, making him a fine option for your PHT vs RKE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Vinod Raghavan: A technically sound batter, Vinod Raghavan is a good player of spin. Although he may lack the experience of playing T20 cricket, Raghavan's skill-set makes him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Rehan Khan: Rehan Khan is RKE's go-to player, given his skill-set. The all-rounder is expected to play a big role with both the bat and ball, making him a must-have in your PHT vs RKE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Asmat Ullah: Asmat Ullah was one of PHT's best bowlers, picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs. Asmat Ullah should find enough help off the surface, which should serve him well.

Top 3 best players to pick in PHT vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

Rehan Khan (RKE)

Sagheer Afridi (PHT)

Asmat Ullah (PHT)

Important stats for PHT vs RKE Dream11 prediction team

Rafeeq Zaman - 64 runs and 2 wickets in last five matches

Rehan Khan - 38 runs and 4 wickets in last three matches

Asmat Ullah - 5 wickets in the last five matches

PHT vs RKE Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

PHT vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ahmad, R Zaman, V Raghavan, A Khan, S Afridi, R Khan, S Asif Raza, M Arshad, A Ullah, W ur Rehman and M Baig.

Captain: R Khan. Vice-captain: A Khan.

PHT vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Faheem, R Zaman, V Raghavan, A Khan, M Raza, R Khan, S Asif Raza, M Arshad, A Ullah, F Ali and M Baig.

Captain: R Zaman. Vice-captain: R Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar