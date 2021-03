PIA vs BAP Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match – March 20th, 2021

Pianoro will take on Baracca Prato in the 2nd match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021.

Both sides are relative newcomers in the European circuit. They have a solid mix of youth and experience in their squads however. Pianoro is one of the oldest and most successful clubs in the history of Italian cricket and would want to impress right from the beginning.

This will be Baracca Prato’s second game of the day as they will take on Kings XI in the curtain-raiser fixture.

Squads to choose from:

Pianoro

Baracca Prato

Predicted Playing 11

Pianoro

Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique

Baracca Prato

Ghulam Dastgeer (captain), Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid (wk), Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan

Match Details

Match: Pianoro vs Baracca Prato, Match 2

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Date and Time: 22nd March, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The batsmen will enjoy batting on this wicket as high scores are pretty common at this venue. Teams usually try to bat first and post a big score. That could prove to be the case this season as well. A score of 100 is supposed to par on this track.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Raheel Riaz, Asim Javaid, Charles Fernando, Dastageer Ghulam, Arslan Akhtar, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Karamat Khan, Hammad Amjad, Zaka Ullah, Hassan Ali

Captain: Charles Fernando, Vice-Captain: Dastageer Ghulam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Raheel Riaz, Asim Javaid, Charles Fernando, Abid Hussain, Dastageer Ghulam, Arslan Akhtar, Aravinth Suresh, Karamat Khan, Hammad Amjad, Zaka Ullah, Hassan Ali

Captain: Aravinth Suresh, Vice-Captain: Karamat Khan