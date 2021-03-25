PIA vs BAP Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Bologna Match - March 26th, 2021

Match 17 of the ECS T10 Bologna League will see Baracca Prato taking on Pianoro at the Oval Rastignano on Friday.

Both Baracca Prato and Pianoro have been inconsistent in the tournament. Pianoro have flirted with consistency on a few occasions, but have only two wins to show for their efforts. However, they have a strong outfit led by Waleed Rana, who features among the top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the ECS T10 Bologna. Pianoro, who have a decent bowling attack, will be eyeing a win in Friday's fixture.

Baracca Prato, on the other hand, are a strong team, with Ghulam Dastgeer topping the run-scoring charts with 193 runs to his name. They might just be the favorites for tomorrow's ECS T10 Bologna game. The reverse fixture saw Pianoro lose, but with it being an important encounter, both teams should give their best in what promises to be a riveting contest to kickstart the day in the ECS T10 Bologna.

Squads to choose from:

Pianoro

Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton

Baracca Prato

Ghulam Dastgeer (captain), Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid (wk), Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Asim Ali, Amjad Shavej, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Zaheer Abbas, Muddassar Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran. Riasat Ali, Sheraj Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaka Ullah.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pianoro

Arslan Rana (C), Asim Khalid, Farhan Shafique, Hammad Amjad, Muhammad Abubakkar, Muhammad Abuzar, Nisar Abbas, Nicolo Fernando, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Raheel Riaz and Waleed Rana

Baracca Prato

Ghulam Dastgeer (C), Ali Hassan, Arsfand Faraz, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Khan, Muddssar Ali, Pradeep Kumara, Riasat Ali, Zaryab Arshad and Hanif Majid

Match Details

Match: Pianoro vs Baracca Prato, Match 17

Date & Time: 26th March, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano is a good one to bat on, with the ball coming on quite nicely onto the bat. There is some extra bounce and swing on offer for the bowlers, who have generally looked to hit the hard lengths throughout the ECS T10 Bologna, keeping the batsmen on their toes. However, the dimensions of the ground should play into the batters' hands, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being a bare minimum at the venue.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PIA vs BAP)

PIA vs BAP Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Bologna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Riaz, H Majid, D Ghulam, N Kotikawatta, N Fernando, A Ali Rana, H Amjad, W Rana, P Kumara, I Ahmed and F Shafique

Captain: D Ghulam. Vice-captain: W Rana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Javaid, H Majid, D Ghulam, N Kotikawatta, N Fernando, A Ali Rana, M Ali, W Rana, P Kumara, I Ahmed and F Shafique

Captain: W Rana. Vice-captain: H Majid