PIA vs ROP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna 2nd Semi-final - Mar 27, 2021

Pianoro will take on Royal Parma in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Bologna at the Oval Rastignano on Saturday.

Pianoro didn’t have the greatest of starts to their ECS T10 Bologna campaign, losing three out of their five games in the league stages. However, they picked up pace in the second round, winning two in three.

Meanwhile, Royal Parma won four out of their first five ECS T10 Bologna games, with their only loss coming against Kings XI. They then lost their first match in the second round before notching up two wins to qualify for the semi-finals.

Squads to choose from

Pianoro: Arslan Rana (c), Nasir Abbas, Anam Mollik, Aravinth Suresh, Asim Khalid, Zeeshan Ahmed, Waleed Rana, Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Farhan Shafique, Nisantha Anton, Hammad Amjad, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Muhammad Abubakkar, Nicolo Fernando, Muhammad Abuzar, Charles Fernando

Royal Parma: Sukhpal Singh (c), Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Pianoro: Waleed Rana, Charles Fernando, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Arslan Rana (c), Farhan Shafique, Aravinth Suresh, Asim Khalid, Hammad Amjad, Muhammad Abuzar, Nicolo Fernando, Raheel Riaz (wk)

Royal Parma: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (wk), Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Sukhpal Singh (c), Hardeep Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh

Match Details

Match: Pianoro vs Royal Parma

Date & Time: March 27th 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is an absolute belter, with teams racking up big scores regularly. While 10 ECS T10 Bologna games have been won by teams batting first, 11 times the chasing sides have emerged victorious. The average first innings score at the venue is a mammoth 120. Another batting beauty is likely to be dished out for the second semi-final.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PIA vs ROP)

Dream11 Team for Pianoro vs Royal Parma - ECS T10 Bologna 2021 2nd Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Attiq Ur Rehman, Harkamal Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Mehboob Ahmed, Charles Fernando, Rajmani Singh, Waleed Rana, Arslan Rana, Sukhraj Singh, Asim Khalid, Farhan Shafique

Captain: Waleed Rana. Vice-captain: Rajmani Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Muhammad Abuzar, Rajmani Singh, Waleed Rana, Arslan Rana, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh, Farhan Shafique

Captain: Waleed Rana. Vice-captain: Deependra Singh Shekhawat