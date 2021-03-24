PIA vs ROP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 24, 2021

In the third game of day three of the ECS T10 Bologna, Pianoro will square off against Royal Parma. It will be the second game of the day for both teams, who have had contrasting runs in the tournament so far.

Pianoro lost their first game against Baracca Prato as they failed to defend 114. However, they made a good comeback as they beat hosts Bologna by eight wickets. In their third game, they were outplayed by table-toppers Kings XI. With just two points from three games, Pianoro are fourth in the ECS T10 Bologna standings.

Meanwhile, Royal Parma are also on two points but have played a game less than Pianoro. They started their ECS T10 Bologna campaign with a 49-run win over Baracca Prato. In the second game, they did put up 102 against Kings XI, who won the contest. Although the Sukhpal Singh-led side have played well, they lack in consistency.

Squads to choose from

Pianoro: Arslan Rana (c), Nasir Abbas, Anam Mollik, Aravinth Suresh, Asim Khalid, Zeeshan Ahmed, Waleed Rana, Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Farhan Shafique, Nisantha Anton, Hammad Amjad, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Muhammad Abubakkar, Nicolo Fernando, Muhammad Abuzar, Charles Fernando

Royal Parma: Sukhpal Singh (c), Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Pianoro: Waleed Rana, Rakibull Hassan, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Arslan Rana (c), Nicolo Fernando, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Hammad Amjad, Raheel Riaz (wk), Muhammad Abubakkar, Asim Khalid

Royal Parma: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (wk), Sukhpal Singh (c), Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Hardeep Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh

Match Details

Match: Pianoro vs Royal Parma

Date & Time: March 24th 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Oval Rastignano is an absolute belter. The average first innings score after the first eight ECS T10 Bologna games at the venue is 110. Another batting beauty is likely to be in store and we may witness another high-scoring encounter on Wednesday.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PIA vs ROP)

Dream11 Team for Pianoro vs Royal Parma - ECS T10 Bologna 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Attiq Ur Rehman, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Nicolo Fernando, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Rajmani Singh, Waleed Rana, Hammad Amjad, Jabrar Afzal, Asim Khalid, Farhan Shafique

Captain: Rajmani Singh. Vice-captain: Waleed Rana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Attiq Ur Rehman, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Mehboob Ahmed, Nicolo Fernando, Rajmani Singh, Rakibull Hassan, Waleed Rana, Arslan Rana, Jabrar Afzal, Asim Khalid, Farhan Shafique

Captain: Deependra Singh Shekhawat. Vice-captain: Arslan Rana