PIC vs ASP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, 2nd Semifinal

Pigotts Crushers (PIC) will face off against All Saints Pythons (ASP) in the second semi-final of the ABCA T10 Splash on Friday, January 20 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PIC vs ASP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, the best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pigotts Crushers have won four of their five games, finishing first in Group A points. All Saints Pythons, on the other hand, have won three of their five tournament matches and finished second in group B points.

Pigotts Crushers are coming off a big win over PLBH, defeating them by 10 wickets, and will be confident enough to advance into the tournament. Meanwhile, All Saints Pythons will give it their all to win the game after defeating Freetown by six wickets in their previous match.

PIC vs ASP Match Details

The second semi-final match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 20 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 03:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PIC vs ASP, 2nd Semi-final, ABCA T10 Splash

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, 03:00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

PIC vs ASP, Pitch Report

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium's surface generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. There should be bounce and movement on offer for pacers. Spinners could prove to be effective in the middle overs. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 83 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 83

Average second-inning score: 74

PIC vs ASP Probable Playing XI

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Elroy Francis Jnr (c), Demari Benta, Tyree Moore, Jewel Andrew (wk), Gershum Phillip, Essan Warner, Vishal Gobin, Jason Rodney, Zaiem Scott, Korie Joseph, Kadeem Henry

ASP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Michael Dover (c&wk), Tron Payne, Demetri Lucas, Akeem Blackman, Conroy Semple, Edwin Jackson, Justin Robinson, Michael Marcellin, Kadeem Josiah, Kenny Sutton, Shaquelle Richards

Today's PIC vs ASP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Dover

He's had an excellent season with the bat so far, scoring 125 runs in four games at an impressive average of 41.66 to rank second in the most-runs chart. He's expected to continue his form in the upcoming games.

Batter

Essan Warner

He has had a good season so far, scoring 111 runs at an average of 55.50 in five games. Given his batting prowess, he is a must-have player for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kadeem Henry

Henry is a fantastic all-rounder who is finding success with both the bat and the ball. He has amassed 44 runs at an average of 11.00 and has picked up three wickets in four matches. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your PIC vs ASP Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowler

Vishal Gobin

His variations keep the batters in check and he is doing well so far for his side. He has picked up five wickets at an exceptional average of 7.60 in as many games thus far and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

PIC vs ASP match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Marcellin

He has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. Marcellin has picked up five wickets at an average of 8.40 in four games.

Demetri Lucas

He has scored 71 runs and has taken one wicket in four games and could be a good option for the vice-captaincy pick for today's game.

5 Must-Picks for PIC vs ASP

Demari Benta

Tyree Moore

Jewel Andrew

Edwin Jackson

Justin Robinson

PIC vs ASP Match Expert Tips

Conroy is a rare talent who has bowled exceptionally well with the new ball so far. Again, a good performance would be expected from him in this game, considering his all-round prowess.

PIC vs ASP Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

PIC vs ASP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: M Dover

Batters: T Payne, M Marcellin, D Benta, E Warner (c)

All-rounders: D Lucas, K Henry (vc), E Francis

Bowlers: C Semple, V Gobin, T Moore

PIC vs ASP Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

PIC vs ASP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: M Dover (vc), J Andrew

Batters: M Marcellin (c), D Benta, E Warner

All-rounders: D Lucas, K Henry, E Francis

Bowlers: C Semple, V Gobin, J Robinson

