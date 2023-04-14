PIC vs ASP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Cool and Smooth T20, Match 4

The Pigotts Crushers will face off against the All Saints Pythons (PIC vs ASP) in the fourth match of the Cool and Smooth T20 on Saturday, April 15. The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PIC vs ASP Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, the best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Pigotts Crushers and All Saints Pythons will both be playing their first game of the competition on Saturday.

Essan Warner, Kirstan Kallicharan, Tyree Moore, Kadeem Henry, and Elroy Francis Jnr are the key players for the Crushers. Meanwhile, Akeem Blackman, Andra Samuel, Shane Burton, Shamar Pereira, and Kadeem Josiah will hope to deliver the goods for the Pythons.

PIC vs ASP Match Details

The fourth match of the Cool and Smooth T20 will be played on April 15 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 06:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Pigotts Crushers vs All Saints Pythons, Match 4, Cool and Smooth T20.

Date and Time: April 15, 2023, 06:00 am IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

PIC vs ASP, Pitch Report

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly. The pacers should get an extra bounce and swing early on from the surface and this could frustrate the batters. However, once they get their heads in, the batters should be able to score big, with the pitch not really assisting the spinners much.

170 runs could be considered a par score at this venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by the team batting first: 1.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 5.

Average first-innings score: 111.

Average second-innings score: 112.

PIC vs ASP Probable Playing XI

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates for the Pigotts Crushers heading into their Cool and Smooth T20 opener.

Jewel Andrew (wk), Vishal Gobin, Essan Warner, Kirstan Kallicharan, Tyree Moore, Kadeem Henry, Elroy Francis Jnr, Chris Greaves, Vincent Jr, Trevorson Atley, Malique Gerald.

ASP Playing XI

No injury updates for the All Saints Pythons ahead of their first match in this competition.

Michael Dover (wk), Akeem Blackman, Andra Samuel, Shane Burton, Shamar Pereira, Kadeem Josiah, Kenny Sutton, Edwin Jackson, Demetri Lucas, Michael Marcellin, Conroy Semple.

Today's PIC vs ASP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jewel Andrew (Six matches, 88 runs)

Jewel Andrew has batted well in his previous six appearances, scoring 88 runs at a strike rate of 187.50 against Empire Nations. He will look to add to his tally when he takes to the crease on Saturday.

Andrew is also solid behind the stumps, making him a good pick for your PIC vs ASK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Andra Samuel

Andra Samuel is a veteran right-handed batter known for his ability to hit the ball a long way when his team requires it. He is also a right-arm medium-fast bowler, which makes him a must-pick in your team for this Cool and Smooth T20 contest.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kadeem Josiah

Kadeem Josiah is another attacking right-handed hitter who has had success in short-format cricket. He bats high up in the order and is a part-time off-spinner. Josiah's all-round qualities can help him rack up fantasy points and make him an excellent pick for your PIC vs ASP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Chris Greaves (184 runs & eight wickets in 14 T20 matches)

Chris Greaves is a must-have pick for your fantasy outfit for Saturday's Cool and Smooth T20 match. The Scottish bowling all-rounder has picked up eight wickets and has scored 184 runs at a strike rate of 106.30 and at an average of 23.00 in 14 T20 games.

PIC vs ASP match captain and vice-captain choices

Kirstan Kallicharan

Kirstan Kallicharan has been a top all-rounder for his side and has had recent success in both the batting and bowling departments. Kallicharan has scored 212 runs at an average of 23.55 and a strike rate of 149.20 in 13 T10 games.

He could prove to be a valuable pick for your PIC vs ASP Dream11 fantasy team.

Kadeem Henry

Kadeem Henry is a good choice for the vice-captaincy for Saturday's Cool and Smooth T20 match-up. He has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 103.10 and has taken three wickets at an average of 26.00 in seven T10 games.

5 must-picks for PIC vs ASP Dream11 fantasy cricket

Edwin Jackson

Vincent Jr

Trevorson Atley

Malique Gerald

Demetri Lucas

PIC vs ASP match expert tips, Match 4

Kirstan Kallicharan is an experienced all-rounder who has been consistent with his performances so far in previous tournaments. He could prove to be a valuable pick, a multiplier choice and a captaincy option for your fantasy team for Saturday's match.

PIC vs ASP Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 4, Head-to-Head League

Pigotts Crushers vs All Saints Pythons Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: M Dover, J Andrew.

Batters: A Blackman, Andra Samuel, V Gobin.

All-rounders: K Josiah, K Henry, T Moore, K Sutton.

Bowlers: Chris Greaves, V Shadrach.

PIC vs ASP Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 4, Grand League

Pigotts Crushers vs All Saints Pythons Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: J Andrew.

Batters: A Blackman, Andra Samuel, V Gobin, S Burton.

All-rounders: K Josiah, K Henry, T Moore, K Sutton.

Bowlers: Chris Greaves, D Lucas.

