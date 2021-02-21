PIC vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 22, 2021

Pak I Care will lock horns with Barna Royals in the 55th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday.

Pak I Care are having a tremendous run in the tournament so far. They have won all four of their games so far and are sitting comfortably at the top of the Group B points table. They will be looking to pick up a victory from this game and stretch their winning streak to five games.

Barna Royals, on the other hand, have won two of their three games and are placed at the second spot in the points table. They will head into this encounter after playing Hira Sabadell earlier in the day.

We will be in for fast-paced cricketing action in this top-of-the-table clash.

Squads to choose from

Pak I Care

Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob (WK), Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali (WK), Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali (WK), Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali and Muhammad Afzaal.

Barna Royals

Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Syed Ali Naqi, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Usama Shahzad (WK), Shahzaib Shehzada, Syed Waris Irshad, Shafat Ali Syed and Muaz Rubbani.

Predicted Playing11-s

Pak I Care

Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Asad Abbas, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Muhammad Asim Butt, Mohammad Yasin, Atif Muhammad, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal.

Barna Royals

Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Shafat Ali Syed, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman.

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs Barna Royals, Match 55

Date: 22nd February 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a sporting one with an average 1st innings score of 93 runs. The batsmen will try to attack the bowlers for maximums right from the first ball.

The bowlers will have to bank on the mistakes committed by their counterparts to scalp wickets. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played at this venue. For this reason, the captain winning the toss would like to bat first.

PIC vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Mohammad Yasin, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Shehroz Ahmed, Umair Ahmed, Hamza Azhar, Shafat Ali Syed, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Murad Ali.

Captain: Muhammad Jafri. Vice-Captain: Shafat Ali Syed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Anas Sultan, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Shehroz Ahmed, Umair Ahmed, Hamza Azhar, Shafat Ali Syed, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Murad Ali.

Captain: Muhammad Jafri. Vice-Captain: Muhammad Ihsan.